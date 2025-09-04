Port Day Camp students explore Manhasset Bay with weekly paddleboarding trips

The Port Washington Children’s Center spent this summer offering a series of activities for its Port Day Camp students. A highlight of the program was the weekly paddleboarding trips on Manhasset Bay for campers entering grades four through six.

Port Day Camp provides students with a safe and engaging environment where they can explore, learn and create lasting memories through a daily schedule filled with a variety of activities.

Paddleboarding is one of those special activities. Once a week, students stand-up paddleboard on Manhasset Bay at Kostal Paddle in Port Washington. The activity promotes physical fitness and balance while encouraging teamwork and a connection with nature.

“Paddleboarding is really fun because you have a partner and you work together. It builds teamwork, and it’s so cool when you get to jump into the water,” said fifth-grade camper Zoe.

“Our paddleboarding activity perfectly embodies the essence of the Port Washington community,” said Port Washington Children’s Center Board President Vita Molis. “Our Port Day Camp students have the opportunity to become one with their community and with nature in a fun and physical way. This is just one of many examples of the activities built into our summer schedule.”

PWCC is currently offering an early-bird special for families interested in its 2026 Port Day Camp programs.

For more information on the Port Washington Children’s Center and its programs, visit www.pwchildrenscenter.org. The center also shares updates on Instagram at @pwchildrenscenter using the hashtag #PWCC.