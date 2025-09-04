Reiki 101: Balance your mind and body with energy work

Reiki is a gentle, non-invasive alternative treatment used to promote balance and healing.

Sometimes, healing and recovery come from within. Reiki, a gentle, non-invasive alternative treatment, channels one’s universal life force energy through a practitioner’s hands into the body, promoting balance and healing. Reiki is often used to complement holistic or traditional medical care.

“I’d like to say it’s like receiving a warm, energetic hug — helping to clear what no longer serves you, while refilling you with peace and clarity,” says Tatiana Batin, Reiki Master and holistic practitioner at Healing Sanctuary & Spa, located at the Vitality Center in Hauppauge.

People often turn to Reiki when they’re seeking deeper healing — managing stress, burnout, chronic pain or grief, or even when they’re just feeling “energetically off,” Batin shares.

“Many arrive looking for physical relief but leave with emotional clarity and a stronger sense of self,” Batin adds.

Reiki can help people lead more aligned, intentional lives.

“I’ve seen clients discover new paths, release old patterns and even step into healing work themselves after experiencing Reiki,” Batin says. “It’s incredibly empowering.”

Yaya Love, a Reiki practitioner at Awakened Gypsy in Farmingdale, says that in addition to reduced anxiety and stress, her clients often experience emotional breakthroughs, greater self-awareness and a deeper understanding of self-love and appreciation.

Love often gently guides her clients on their spiritual journey. She recalled one session with a client during which she noticed a “stunning, radiant blue light” emanating from his chest. As she focused on it, she says she gained insight into a path he could pursue.

“After the session, I shared my observations with him, and he took notes,” Love says. Three months later, Love encountered her client’s wife, who shared that he had followed her advice and was now thriving.

“She expressed how much happier he had become,” Love recalls. In that moment, Love says her purpose to help others progress on their unique healing journey was reaffirmed.

Reiki practitioners act as facilitators, but the healing energy comes from a higher source, explains Michele London, Usui Holy Fire III Karuna Reiki Master at Wheat In Chaff Healing Hearts in Great Neck.

“We create the environment for the healing to take place, but make no mistake, the energies are coming directly from Source, Universal Conscious or God — whichever name you prefer,” she says.

London emphasizes the importance of intention. The outcome of a Reiki session, she says, depends greatly on a client’s willingness to fully embrace the process and act toward positive change.

“Reiki will show you the way to healing, but in the end, it’s up to you to find the healing support that lies within yourself,” she says.

Reiki can be a powerful part of a self-care routine, London notes, with session frequency depending on an individual’s physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

READ ALSO: Breakthrough multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments are changing lives on Long Island