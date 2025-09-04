Roslyn School District welcomes newly appointed teachers and student teachers

The Roslyn School District welcomed new teachers and student teachers ahead of the new school year.

The Roslyn School District kicked off the new school year with a four-day New Teacher Institute to welcome newly appointed teachers

and teaching assistants. Following a warm welcome by the entire administration team, the newest members of the Roslyn family jumped into training sessions that included safety and security measures, classroom preparation, IT instruction, and meetings with building principals.

The school district offered a warm welcoming to new teachers: Maria Lago Brea, Edwin Barajas Herrera, Casey Brown, Carly Buongervino, Marie Carpenter, Alex Caramanica, Samantha Ciccolella, Shannon Delaney, Amy Davidowitz Gang, Kathleen Dwyer, Taylor Fritz, Alyssa Greaney, Halle Greenwood, Georganna Ianneillo, Wan Shiun (Doreen) Jeng, Christine Ketelsen, Teddi Kerschner, Christopher Kim, Brianna Kohler, Michelle Kreinik, Michael Liepper, Devon Losee, Jayne Matzelle, Jayson Melgar, Sarah Pfennig, Zachary Pokorny, Austin Portente, Christopher Sawicki, Sara Spilkovitz, Mark Steinmuller, Annie Transport, Morgan Truman, and Daniel Woska.

They also welcomed new teaching assistants: Jessica Blake, Catherine Anderson, Giovanna Filardo, Emma Gordon, Megan Judge, Cynthia Katz, Anna Piasta, Megan Romito, and Jennifer Schmidt.