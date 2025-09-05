County police, officials celebrate 2nd Precinct reopening in Woodbury after fire

Bruce Blakeman (C.) cuts the ribbon at the Nassau County Police Department’s 2nd Precinct in Woodbury.

Three years after a fire destroyed its headquarters, the Nassau County Police Department’s new 2nd precinct in Woodbury was opened on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, District Attorney Anne Donnelly, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saldino, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and other elected officials joined dozens of police officers at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the precinct on Jericho Turnpike.

“The men and women in this department serve others. They serve their communities. They’re willing to put their life on the line to save lives. That’s what they do,” said Ryder.

The precinct serves Bayville, Hicksville, Jericho, Oyster Bay, Plainview, Syosset, and Woodbury. Officers at the precinct operated out of a temporary trailer until the completion of the project.

“Throughout the entirety of this nearly three-year ordeal, the men and women of the 2nd Precinct continued to excel in their law enforcement mission despite being suddenly displaced by this unfortunate incident – and for that, I will always be deeply grateful,” said Nassau County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker, whose district covers the 2nd precinct.

Drucker said the precinct was deemed “not salvageable” after the 2022 fire and that the county Legislature approved a $33.575 million bond to rebuild it.

The November 2022 blaze began in the kitchen after paper left near a mini oven caught fire and then spread to two adjoining offices. Six Nassau police personnel inside the building were treated at Nassau University Medical Center for smoke inhalation and released.

Blakeman praised the firefighters who responded to the scene that night as well as Nassau officials who worked to get construction approved.

“I just want to say thank you to all those who were involved in the reconstruction of this precinct. I also want to thank the men and women of our police department for continuing to make us the safest county in America,” said Blakeman.

Blakeman’s office said that major crimes in the county are down over 13% year-to-date in 2025. The Woodbury precinct’s ribbon-cutting ceremony came shortly after the county unveiled its $12 million, 150,000-square-foot training facility, located on the Nassau Community College campus.

“Today we are very grateful and very thankful to our community, to our leaders who are here, to our county executive, and to God…for protecting us, looking over us, and we will continue to give back and serve,” Ryder said.