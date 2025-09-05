Farmingdale kicks off its school year

Farmingdale will hold its homecoming game against Herricks High School with lots of involvement from students and faculty.

The Farmingdale School District kicked off the 2025–2026 school year on Thursday, Sept. 4, welcoming students with excitement, smiles and sunshine.

Farmingdale High School’s Pep Rally and Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 26. principal Jed Herman and Dale the Lion will lead a pep rally, complete with the drumline, football team introductions, and performances by the cheerleaders, Dalerettes, and Step-n-Dalers.

Later, fans at Don Snyder Stadium will cheer the Dalers on against Herricks High School, and the halftime show promises a performance by the Marching Band.

The district said the excitement is just getting started.