Floral Park-Bellerose students and staff begin new school year

Superintendent Anthony Lubrano joined kindergarteners in their classroom at Floral Park-Bellerose School.

Under clear skies and bright sunshine, more than 1,550 students returned to school on Sept. 3, marking the start of a new academic year in the Floral Park-Bellerose School District.

At both Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School, principals, assistant principals and staff welcomed students upon their arrival.

Floral Park-Bellerose School’s new principal, Lauren Quezada, warmly welcomed students and visited classrooms to introduce herself as they began their school day.

Superintendent of Schools Anthony Lubrano also kicked off his first school day in the district by greeting students and families at each building.