Floral Park Board of Trustees Sept. 2 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

With the opening of our four Floral Park schools, our Police will again be present at the students’ morning arrivals and afternoon dismissals. In addition, our officers visit the schools during the school day, interacting with and becoming familiar with our students and staff. This is valuable to all, as our youth see our police throughout the village, and we want our youth to feel confident and safe in those interactions.

Our four School Resource Officers are trained and certified by the National Association of School Resource Officers. They provide valuable education to our students, staff and community on many important safety topics, including neighborhoods and schools, buses, bikes, Halloween, the internet, social media, alcohol and drugs, prom events,and other relevant topics.

This morning, at the Floral Park-Bellerose School District Superintendent’s Conference Day, SROs Officer Murphy and Lieutenant Doherty presented the Situational Awareness program to the non-instructional staff. This topic deals with the skills and strategies needed to be acutely mindful of one’s surroundings, understand the presence and nature of concerns that arise, and respond in a manner that maximizes everyone’s safety. Such instruction is especially important for all who interact with our students out of the instructional setting.

We thank our SROs and school staff for building this strong police and school partnership.

As always, our police have important safety reminders for everyone. You have probably heard about numerous airbag thefts from unlocked parked cars in nearby communities. These airbags can be removed in minutes. The police continue to advise everyone to keep their parked cars locked, keep an eye on their own and their neighbors’ property, and immediately report any unusual or suspicious activity to 911.

Most importantly, let’s all keep our children and teens safe as they return to school. Many school buses transport our students to and from our public and private schools as well as private schools outside of Floral Park. The flashing red lights and extended stop bars mean stop in both directions, even on thoroughfares such as Covert Avenue and Jericho Turnpike. And it is never safe for pedestrians and other vehicles when reckless drivers attempt to pass stopped buses before the red lights go on. Please protect our students.

We wish all of our students and educators a successful, joyous and safe 2025-26 school year.

The Library

Our “Color Our World” Summer Reading Clubs, which included fun-filled activities, stimulating programs and gift cards for local businesses, were a big hit with readers of all ages!

For our Children’s Reading Club, 148 participants, ages birth to eleven, each completed at least three books this summer. Fifty-five summer library programs were presented to this age group, with 1,256 children participating in total.

Our Teens Reading Club members were required to clock 300 minutes of reading this summer. For every book completed, a review was submitted and then entered into a grand prize raffle for a Magnetic Levitating Bluetooth Speaker. Congratulations to our teen winner! Fifteen programs, often technology-related, were presented to 203 inquisitive teens this summer.

Members of our Adult Reading Club were asked to submit book reviews throughout their six-week club. At the end of each week, a raffle was held in which a book review was selected for a prize of a $50 gift card for a local business. 71 avid readers submitted 219 reviews.

Thanks to Director Patricia Eren, Young Adult Librarian Jane Zuckerman, Children’s Librarian Kathy Guidal, Administrative Staff Member Linda Sartini and our readers of all ages for an enriching summer experience.

And did you know that April 10 marked the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, The Great Gatsby? Our Floral Park Library continues the celebration with Learn to Dance Like Gatsby on Thursday, Sept. 18th at 6:30 p.m. (event filled at the moment); Chef Barbara Celebrates The Great Gatsby’s 100th on Saturday, September 20th at 2:00 PM (please register); The Great Gatsby Movie (1974) Screening on Monday, Oct. 6 at 12:30 p.m.; and the Evening Edition Book Club Discusses The Great Gatsby on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Participants at any one of these four Gatsby themed events will be entered in a raffle to win a $100 gift certificate for Gatsby’s Landing Restaurant in Roslyn.

And, there’s more! On Saturday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., be sure to visit the Friends of the Library Lawn and Book Sales. Shop for treasures and support the Friends who support our Floral Park Library.

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

It’s back to business as our Floral Park Chamber of Commerce and Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce hold their first dinner meetings of the fall.

The Floral Park Chamber starts off on Thursday, Sept. 11th at 6:30 p.m. at the Mann Sarka Asian Bistro on Jericho Turnpike. Greet Chamber members, dine, network and plan for a great year ahead. For registration and membership information, visit: floralparkchamber.org

Next comes the Covert Avenue Chamber meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Shintaro Asian Bistro on Covert Avenue. Hear all the exciting details about the Saturday, Oct. 4, annual Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce Street Fair. Register for the dinner meeting and your spot at the Street Fair at:

covertavenuechamber.org

Trustee Frank Chiara

I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this summer season at our recreation center such a success. On Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, we had the final jump at the pool, and on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the seniors enjoyed their annual senior icnic. Residents expressed their gratitude for a fun and memorable summer.

Putting together the summer programs and managing the pool is no easy task, but our staff did an outstanding job. A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes to ensure our recreation center remains a first-class facility. Special thanks to Darlene Lanza, Kurt Meyfohrt, Tom Dillon, Gina King and the entire team—both our summer staff and full-time employees—for their dedication and excellent work. We’re already looking forward to the 2026 season!

Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works has been extremely busy throughout the summer months. The Highway Department has been busy addressing several key maintenance tasks around the village. Crews completed minor road repairs, applying 15 tons of hot patch and filling potholes at various locations. All roads were swept, and storm basins were thoroughly cleaned. In preparation for the school year, all crosswalks, as well as school and fire zones, have been repainted. Additionally, parking spaces were painted on South Tyson Avenue, and a new crosswalk was added on Violet Avenue at the corner of Tulip Avenue.

The Parks Department has been busy with various maintenance tasks around the village. Crews weeded tree pits along Jericho Turnpike and also cleaned and weeded the center island on Jericho Turnpike. Additionally, all Village parks and building grounds have been maintained, ensuring they stay in top condition. Sprinklers in Heritage Park were also repaired to keep the park’s landscaping thriving.

The Trees Department crews have trimmed 15 trees, and the department recently purchased a new stump grinder, which will result in significant cost savings for the village tree budget. This new equipment allows the DPW to remove tree stumps in-house, eliminating the need for outside contractors. Additionally, if you would like a tree planted this fall, please contact Public Works at 516-326-6320.

The following roads have been scheduled for ADA upgrades and paving as part of an agreement with National Grid, starting the week of Sept. 15.

Lowell Avenue between Emerson and Barwick Avenues (Per the agreement with PSEG)

Florence Street

Remsen Lane

Rogers Place

Cunningham Avenue

Iris Avenue between Carnation Avenue and Clarence Street

Birch Street is currently out for bid from Vandewater Avenue to Cherry Street

The Sanitation Department collected 60 tons of household waste, 10 tons of paper, six tons of plastic and 17 tons of bulk rubbish.

Conservation Society

The monarch butterflies are here! If you love butterflies, stop by Centennial Gardens to see some monarch butterflies in action.

Monarch butterflies embark on an incredible migratory journey, traveling between 1,200 and 2,800 miles (or more) from the northeast United States and southeast Canada to the mountain forests of central Mexico. There, they find the perfect climate conditions to hibernate from early November to mid-March. Milkweed is the only plant where monarchs will lay their eggs, and it’s also the only food source for baby caterpillars. (Source: WorldWildlife.org)

Floral Park Centennial Gardens provide a wonderful habitat, food source, and stopover for these beautiful, yet endangered, butterflies. So, come down and see them while they’re here!

Also, don’t miss the next weed-out event at Centennial Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m.. Volunteers are always welcome!

4VS

In a recent move, Optimum relocated public, educational, and government channels to new locations on its network. As part of this change, 4VS was moved from channel 18 to Optimum channel 1310. After receiving feedback from concerned viewers, Optimum is reconsidering the move and may return 4VS to its original channel 18. For now, you can still watch 4VS programming on Optimum channel 1310 and Fios channel 28. For details on upcoming programs, visit the 4VS website at www.4vs.org.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

Fire Department

The Floral Park Fire Department has already scheduled its first round of fire drills with our elementary schools. As always, training is ongoing, with several members taking additional classes at the fire school. Additionally, the Fire Department has a pre-planning committee that investigates all new buildings in the Village and develops plans in case of an emergency. Our all-volunteer department is always working hard.

In addition to preparing to fight fires, the Fire Department is also practicing for the annual Fire Department vs. Police Department Softball Game, set for this Friday, Sept. 5th, at 7 p.m. at the Recreation Center. Come out, choose your side, and cheer loudly for your chosen heroes!

On Sept. 20, we’ll celebrate the inaugural Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at headquarters, travel down Carnation Avenue to Plainfield Avenue, east on Tulip Avenue, and end back at Headquarters. The parade will feature our own department, along with several others, a pipe band, Irish step dancers, and more. Be sure to save the date!

MTA/LIRR

The MTA recently informed the village that they will continue work on the signal shed at Atlantic Avenue. Road closures may occur. This is the final phase of work to make the signal shed fully operational, and it is expected to continue through the end of the year.

If you have any questions, please contact Ana Garcia at ana.garcia@mtahq.org. If you reach out to the MTA, please copy me on the email at jstewart@FPVillage.org so we can track residents’ concerns and the MTA’s response.

Cultural Arts Committee

Mark your calendars for June 20, 2026, when Floral Park will celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday with a parade and fireworks. Come out and help us celebrate the birthday of our wonderful nation!

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Since our last meeting, here are a few updates on the ongoing building projects around town:

99 Covert Avenue: Construction for the proposed restaurant is ongoing and is expected to be completed this fall.

Covert Avenue – Fire Property: Second-floor framing is ongoing, and roof construction will begin next.

50 Carnation Avenue: A zoning application has been submitted to expand their storage buildings. This case was heard at the April 10th zoning meeting and the June 17th Board of Trustees Special Use Hearing. The next step is a presentation to the Architectural Review Board; the date will be announced.

144-162 Jericho Turnpike (formerly Stella’s): A formal application has been received for the proposed large-scale mixed-use development project. Dates will be announced once meetings are scheduled.

32 Orchid Subdivision & 116 Miller Avenue: Construction of two new homes at 32 Orchid Subdivision and one at 116 Miller Avenue is expected to begin shortly.

212 Jericho Turnpike (formerly Firestone): The building is currently undergoing a full renovation. When completed, it will feature three new storefronts, including a new auto repair shop.

As a reminder, all front walkways, stoops, and/or driveways require permits to ensure compliance with the zoning code. Please review the requirements on the village website or contact the Building Department at 516-326-6319 for assistance.

Recreation and Pool

This past Friday, Kurt Meyfohrt finished his final day and last walk out of the park as superintendent of recreation. There was a great turnout of friends, workers, former workers, village board members, and others to congratulate him and wish him well. Happy Retirement, Kurt!

Congratulations to the Floral Park Knights 12U baseball team for making history this summer as the first team from the Knights to travel to the Cooperstown Dream Park Tournament. This tournament features over 100 teams. The Knights made it through the fourth round, playing eight games in total, scoring 79 runs, and hitting 16 home runs, including three grand slams.

How quickly the summer has gone! Yesterday was the final swim of the season, and we had a great turnout on a beautiful Labor Day. Thank you to outgoing Superintendent Kurt Meyfohrt, Pool Director Tom Dillon and incoming Superintendent Darlene Lanza for a fantastic summer at the pool.

Today, we had a beautiful day for our annual senior picnic. Thank you to DJ Refreshments for the catering. With the close of the pool season comes the start of fall activities, and there’s no shortage of them. Fall baseball, soccer, and Titans programs will be running at the Recreation Center, and as the weather turns colder, hockey will return. Registration for fall programs begins this Thursday, Sept. 4. Senior program registration will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and registration for all programs will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. All registration will take place at the pool building.

The recreation center will also be hosting the annual Liz’s Day on Saturday, Sept. 27. Liz’s Day is a Floral Park nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research and developing treatments. We hope to see everyone there to enjoy a great day and support this very worthwhile cause.

The bleachers at Field 1 have been removed and replaced with a temporary seating area with picnic benches.

Important safety reminder: The recreation center has a very strict safety rule regarding bicycles and scooters in the park. Bicycles and scooters, both motorized and non-motorized, are not allowed to be ridden through the park. Anyone with a bike or scooter must get off at any entry gate and walk their bike or scooter through the park. This is a safety measure to protect everyone, and there is a zero-tolerance policy. Please respect this rule and help educate our younger residents on why it’s so important to follow.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next meeting is Monday, Sept. 15, at Hempstead Town Hall, 1 Washington St. in Hempstead. Please note the earlier meeting this month; the date was moved to observe Rosh Hashanah on the usual meeting day.

If you would like to file a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You can also visit the village website, which has the links under the TVASNAC noise complaint contact information page on our homepage.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

Last week, we learned of the passing of one of our longtime village residents — a man whose life was truly well-lived. Mario Mucciolo was born in Italy in 1924 and later immigrated to the United States. He lived on Cypress Street, where he raised his family for over 70 years. A dedicated CPA, he completed his final tax return at the remarkable age of 100. His was a life filled with purpose, and we mourn his passing along with his family.

Next Thursday is Sept. 11, and as always, we will hold a remembrance ceremony in front of the village hall at 8:30 a.m.. The ceremony lasts approximately 45 minutes, and I encourage all residents to attend. It is always a moving and meaningful event. I especially recommend it for high school students, as it offers an important learning experience.

Additionally, at 6:30 p.m., there will be another remembrance ceremony at the Reliance Firehouse in memory of Lt. Keith Fairben.

Lastly, I’d like to thank the Isabella Gallo from the Long Island Press and the Floral Park Villager for being with us tonight. Thank you for your continuous coverage.