Glen Cove students return to classroom

Glen Cove students returned to school on Tuesday, Sept. 2, welcomed by teachers, administrators and staff members.

Alexa Doeschner, who marked her first instructional day as superintendent of schools, greeted students alongside board of education President Angela Raimo and Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck.

“Today was an inspiring start to the 2025–2026 school year. Standing alongside Board of Education President Dr. Raimo, Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, and Teachers’ Union President Ms. Fletcher to welcome our students and staff reminded me of the strong partnerships that define Glen Cove. The energy and excitement in our schools this morning reflect the promise of a year filled with meaningful moments, deep learning, and opportunities for every student to thrive,” Doeschner said.