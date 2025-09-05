Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club’s Day for Kids returns

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club’s Day for Kids will return this year on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm.. on the

club’s field. There is a $5.00 admission fee at the door.

This fun-filled afternoon promises whimsical entertainment for the entire family, including bounce houses, carnival-style games, a petting zoo, crafts, food trucks, music, and so much more! Families are invited to step into a wonderland where kids can be kids—and grown-ups can join in the magic too!

Once again PSEG returns as the premier sponsor, marking their commitment to youth and community and ensuring events like this are possible. We also gratefully acknowledge the many additional sponsors who support this meaningful day.

Please note: This is not a drop-off event. Children must be always accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit www.gbbgc.org or contact the Club at (516) 676-1460