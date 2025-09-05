Manhasset spirit and smiles abound on first day of school

Munsey Park Elementary School first graders were visited by Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christopher Pellettieri on the first day of school on Sept. 2. (Photos courtesy of Manhasset Public Schools)

Manhasset School District welcomed students back to school on Sept. 2, as they returned refreshed, reenergized and eager to embark on the 2025–2026 school year.

Students from the district’s Secondary School, Shelter Rock Elementary School and Munsey Park Elementary School reunited with classmates, met their teachers and embraced the start of a year filled with learning, growth and achievement.

“Each new school year represents a fresh opportunity for our students to build knowledge, skills and meaningful connections,” said Interim Superintendent of Schools Christopher Pellettieri. “We are thrilled to see our classrooms and hallways once again filled with energy and enthusiasm.”

The district extends its gratitude to faculty, staff and families for their ongoing support in creating a welcoming environment that sets an optimistic and inspiring tone for the months ahead.