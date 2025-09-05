Quantcast
Massapequa
Education

Massapequa says hello to the Class of 2038

Massapequa Superintendent William Brennan greeted Melissa Bruno’s kindergarten class at Unqua Elementary School for their first day of school.
Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District

Massapequa’s youngest learners took their first steps toward high school graduation in 2038 as they arrived for the first day of school on Sept. 3. In keeping with a district tradition, kindergartners started on the second day of school after a brief orientation on Sept. 2.

This time, they arrived ready for a full day of school. Backpacks were filled with supplies and their minds were full of curiosity as they explored new surroundings. For those with older siblings, it was finally their chance to go to the “big kid” school.

Across Massapequa’s six elementary buildings, 509 kindergartners are enrolled this year, ready to learn and eventually become the next generation of student leaders. With unlimited potential, their first day was filled with making connections with teachers, classmates and other friendly faces.

Addison Korrow, William Liebman and Leonardo Spennato (L. to R.) waited outside ofEast Lake Elementary School for their first day of school to begin.
Fourth grader Luca Laugen and his brother Noah walking to Unqua’skindergarten entrance.
East Lake kindergarten teacher Serena Dixon enthusiastically greeted her students.
East Lake kindergarten teacher Serena Dixon enthusiastically greeted her students. Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District

