Massapequa says hello to the Class of 2038

Massapequa’s youngest learners took their first steps toward high school graduation in 2038 as they arrived for the first day of school on Sept. 3. In keeping with a district tradition, kindergartners started on the second day of school after a brief orientation on Sept. 2.

This time, they arrived ready for a full day of school. Backpacks were filled with supplies and their minds were full of curiosity as they explored new surroundings. For those with older siblings, it was finally their chance to go to the “big kid” school.

Across Massapequa’s six elementary buildings, 509 kindergartners are enrolled this year, ready to learn and eventually become the next generation of student leaders. With unlimited potential, their first day was filled with making connections with teachers, classmates and other friendly faces.