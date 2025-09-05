Quantcast
Mineola
Education

Mineola students bring enthusiasm and spirit to first day of school

Mineola High School eighth graders enjoy a welcome back BBQ.
Mineola Public Schools

Mineola has returned to the classroom.

Mineola Middle School principal Amy Trojanowski welcomes a student on the first day of school.

On Sept. 2, Mineola students across the district officially began the 2024-2025 academic year, arriving with smiles, school spirit and a strong sense of excitement for the months ahead.

Hampton Street kindergartners with new principal Amaris Melendez on the first day of school.

Students at all grade levels were eager to return to their classrooms, reconnect with friends and teachers and embark on another year of learning, creativity and growth.

Mineola High School seniors stand together on their last first day of high school.

The district said it looks forward to supporting their success and celebrating their achievements throughout the year.

