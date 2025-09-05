Mineola students bring enthusiasm and spirit to first day of school

Mineola has returned to the classroom.

On Sept. 2, Mineola students across the district officially began the 2024-2025 academic year, arriving with smiles, school spirit and a strong sense of excitement for the months ahead.

Students at all grade levels were eager to return to their classrooms, reconnect with friends and teachers and embark on another year of learning, creativity and growth.

The district said it looks forward to supporting their success and celebrating their achievements throughout the year.