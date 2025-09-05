Oyster Bay High School hosts college application bootcamp

As the new school year approaches, counselors at Oyster Bay High School hosted a Common App Bootcamp in the school library to give seniors a head start on college applications.

The Common Application, used by hundreds of colleges and universities across the nation and abroad, allows students to apply to multiple schools with a single online form. While essays and supplemental materials vary by institution, the Common App streamlines the core process.

Led by director of guidance Joy-Anne D’Anca, the counseling team began the bootcamp by walking students through account setup and the first steps of the application. Admissions officers from Molloy and Adelphi joined the program to share insight on crafting strong college essays.

They discussed effective topics, what admissions readers look for, and how students can use AI responsibly as a brainstorming tool rather than a writing shortcut.