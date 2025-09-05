Oyster Bay schools welcome students back to the classroom

It was a bright, sunny morning in Oyster Bay as students returned to school to begin the 2025-2026 academic year. Excitement was in the air as friends reunited after summer break, greeting one another with hugs and laughter, while beloved teachers welcomed their classes with smiles.

Students arrived at all three schools carrying backpacks filled with fresh supplies, ready to dive into new lessons and experiences. Superintendent Dr. Francesco Ianni joined building principals in greeting students at the doors, setting a warm and encouraging tone for the year ahead.

The district extends its best wishes to all students, staff and families for a successful and rewarding school year.

Information provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District