Sewanhaka’s varsity football players tackle leadership program

Sewanhaka High School’s varsity football players geared up for the upcoming season not just through on-field practices, but also by participating in a comprehensive, multi-part Football Leadership Academy.

The program, led by Lamar Lee of Limitless Learning, aimed to help build leadership qualities and skills and ensure student-athletes understand the broader responsibilities of being an interscholastic athlete.

Each of the five buildings had three individual sessions with Mr. Lee, during which they discussed the heightened expectations for high-profile student-athletes and the importance of building an inclusive and positive team culture.

During the culminating event on Aug. 27, all five teams gathered to engage in the final activities and meaningful conversations. After discussing what it means to belong and personal identity, the players were asked to write down five identifying words that describe who they are.

Lee presented another challenge: asking the players to follow his instructions, with their eyes closed, to fold and tear a piece of paper. While some papers resembled each other, others looked completely different, showing that everyone is unique and follows directions differently. The session concluded with a discussion on the importance of language on and off the field, and how it can both bring people together or divide.

Sewanhaka is the first district on Long Island to participate in this Football Leadership Academy. There are plans for the boys and girls basketball teams, as well as the cheerleaders, to participate in a Leadership Academy prior to the start of the winter sports season.