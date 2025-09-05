Susan Poulos appointed to assistant principal at Robert M. Finely Middle School

Susan Poulos takes on a new role as assistant principal of Robert M. Finley Middle School.

Susan Poulos will join the Glen Cove City School District as assistant principal of Robert M. Finley Middle School. She succeeds Lawrence Caroll, who retired.

Poulos has served the Glen Cove City School District exclusively for the past 29 years. Throughout her career, she has remained deeply committed to creating inclusive, supportive, and student-centered learning environments.

As both a high school social studies teacher, 6-12 Social Studies chairperson and K-12 social studies coordinator, Poulos has led initiatives intended to elevate student voice and promote civic engagement, including the district-wide implementation of the Seal of Civic Readiness and the development of Glen Cove’s Portrait of a Graduate.

“I am truly excited for the opportunity to serve as the Middle School ssistant principal where I can continue supporting our students, teachers, families, and programs,” Poulos said. “My goal is to help every member of our school community thrive in a safe, inclusive, and engaging environment that empowers students to grow academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Information submitted by the Glen Cove City School District