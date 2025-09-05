Syosset students return to the classroom

Syosset students returned to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 2, greeted by teachers and administrators on their first day back.

“There is nothing quite like the feeling of our schools suddenly reanimated by kids coursing through the hallways, athletes running across our fields, and teachers reuniting after a summer apart,” said Superintendent Thomas Rogers.

The district is comprised of 10 school buildings and almost 7,000 students, according to the state department of education.

The first day back was completed with a “ribbon cutting” for the South Grove bus loop. The loop was the first bond project completed from the $143.81 million bond, approved by the community last fall.