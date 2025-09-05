Wantagh Chamber to host three events this fall

The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce is hosting three different events in its downtown area this fall, including two brand new ones.

The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce is hosting three community events in the coming months, two brand new ones and a fall block party.

On Thursday, Sept. 25, there will be a Nashville Night with country line dancing in the parking lot of Boss Crokers Bar & Grill, The Irish Poet and Craft Kitchen & Tap House on Wantagh Avenue, where the community can listen to country music and learn new dance moves.

The chamber said the event is family-friendly and free of charge.

The chamber has hosted Thursday Night Live for the past two summers, which brought the community together every other Thursday near the LIRR train station. In 2024, the event was primarily held on Railroad Avenue, but it expanded this year to also have activities in the Wantagh Avenue parking lot.

Marilynne Rich, the chamber’s second vice president, said the new Thursday event is supposed to transition between the chamber’s summer and fall events.

The same few bars will also host Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 4. Rich said the three bars will serve German-style food and drinks, and food trucks are expected to be on site.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, the chamber, in partnership with Mulcahey’s, is hosting its annual Fall Fest from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“That’s supposed to be more of a family-type event,” Rich said.

She said the event will feature an autumn aesthetic with cider options and pumpkins, as well as food trucks, vendors, live music from Krush, The Attic, and South Bay Trio, kids’ activities, carnival games and more.

Vendors have not yet been finalized for the events.