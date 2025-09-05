Quantcast
Wantagh
Many firsts and last as Wantagh schools open

Principal Marie Pisicchio welcomed back fourth graders at Mandalay.
Principal Marie Pisicchio welcomed back fourth graders at Mandalay.
Photo courtesy of the Wantagh School District

As the sun rose on Sept. 2, it signified the beginning of a new year in the Wantagh School District and within an hour, the first students were making their way to school.

In the high school parking lot, the eldest students gathered for their final first day adjacent to cars with “Seniors” and “Class of 2026” scrawled across the windows.

Before long, they were headed inside the school, along with freshmen, sophomores and juniors. They walked across uplifting messages chalked along the front sidewalk by members of the Morgan’s Message Club and greeted by administrators and the board of education trustees.

A short time later, the district’s sixth, seventh and eighth graders arrived at the middle school. Shortly after 9 a.m., the opening was complete when the doors opened at Forest Lake, Mandalay and Wantagh elementary schools. The biggest milestone at the trio of elementary buildings was the arrival of kindergartners, who took their first steps toward becoming the Wantagh High School Class of 2038.

Wantagh School District Board of Education trustees and administrators greeted Wantagh Middle School students as they arrived for the first day of school.
Wantagh School District Board of Education trustees and administrators greeted
Wantagh Middle School students as they arrived for the first day of school. Photo courtesy of the Wantagh School District
Wearing backpacks reminiscent of their elementary years, Wantagh High School seniorsgathered in the student parking lot before their last first day.
Wearing backpacks reminiscent of their elementary years, Wantagh High School seniors
gathered in the student parking lot before their last first day. Photo courtesy of the Wantagh School District
Arriving students at Wantagh High School were greeted by Principal Paul Guzzone.
Arriving students at Wantagh High School were greeted by Principal Paul Guzzone. Photo courtesy of the Wantagh School District

