Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Chilling Gilgo murder evidence, man killed by police and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a deep dive into evidence that may link alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann to more murders.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann is set to go to trial for the murders of seven women, with the further investigation on cold cases on hold for now — but that doesn’t mean this will be Heuermann’s only trial, according to experts.

In the wake of a Minneapolis Catholic school shooting that killed two children and injured 17 others on Aug. 27, police on Long Island said they are stepping up security at schools and religious institutions.

Animal shelters across the country are filled with cats, dogs, and other furry friends still waiting for their chance at a loving home. Don’t let “Dogust” end without making a difference. Adopt your new best friend today!

A 33-year-old man was shot dead by a Nassau County Police Department officer in Carle Place on Wednesday, Sept. 3, after pointing and waving a BB gun at officers, according to officials.

Glen Cove City Council Member John Zozzaro started his newest venture this summer: Zozo’s on the Bay, an Italian restaurant in Bayville, located on 424 Bayville Ave.