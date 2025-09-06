Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Chilling Gilgo murder evidence, man killed by police and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a deep dive into evidence that may link alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann to more murders.
James Carbone/Newsday via Pool

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

What evidence links alleged Gilgo Beach Killer to more victims?

A distinguished law professor and former Manhattan prosecutor believes there is evidence linking alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann to other murders.

Suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann is set to go to trial for the murders of seven women, with the further investigation on cold cases on hold for now — but that doesn’t mean this will be Heuermann’s only trial, according to experts.

Nassau County boosts patrols at schools, houses of worship after Minneapolis shooting

Police patrols will increase at schools and religious institutions following a shooting at a Catholic school Mass in Minneapolis that killed two children and injured 17.

In the wake of a Minneapolis Catholic school shooting that killed two children and injured 17 others on Aug. 27, police on Long Island said they are stepping up security at schools and religious institutions.

These 11 adoptable pups and cats are looking for new homes

Animal shelters across the country are filled with cats, dogs, and other furry friends still waiting for their chance at a loving home. Don’t let “Dogust” end without making a difference. Adopt your new best friend today!

Man with a BB gun that looked like a shotgun shot dead by police officer in Carle Place

A 33-year-old man was shot dead by a Nassau County Police Department officer in Carle Place on Wednesday, Sept. 3, after pointing and waving a BB gun at officers, according to officials.

John Zozzaro continues restauranteering journey with Zozo’s on the Bay in Bayville

Glen Cove City Council Member John Zozzaro started his newest venture this summer: Zozo’s on the Bay, an Italian restaurant in Bayville, located on 424 Bayville Ave.

