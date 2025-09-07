Bill O’Reilly Column: Who’s more Evil: Biden or Putin?

My old Fox News teammate Tucker Carlson garnered some attention last week when he told commentator Michael Knowles that he believes Joe Biden is more “evil” than Vladimir Putin.

Wow.

My new book “Confronting Evil” will be out Sept. 9 and Putin is on the cover along with Mao, Hitler, and the Ayatollah Khomeini. No Joe.

A dozen more horrendous miscreants are analyzed inside the book.

So, Mr. Carlson’s opinion caught my attention. Let’s run it down.

Tucker Carlson is perhaps the best media marketer in the country. He’s smart and, very early on, perfected the art of getting attention. Very similar to Donald Trump.

In this age of unrestrained social media, provocative statements can get you quick notice. Framed consistently against prevailing wisdom, controversy and conspiracies can also make you a lot of money.

Vladimir Putin is a mass murderer. He is responsible for scores of documented political assassinations, and his invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has resulted in an estimated 1 million Russian casualties.

In addition, according to the United Nations, 50,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed or wounded by Putin’s forces. Ten million human beings have been displaced. Putin is now charged with war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Warrants are out for his arrest.

Nevertheless, Tucker Carlson said this: “Putin has been the most effective leader in my lifetime. He’s been a very stable leader for Russia. But why is he more evil than Joe Biden?”

Now, you can evaluate that statement for yourself and if you need more backup on bad Vlad, my book will provide it.

However, it’s worth a hard look at President Biden in order to put Carlson’s statement into a truthful perspective.

In “Confronting the Presidents,” my bestseller from last year, I opine that Biden is the second-worst president in history. The title holder is James Buchanan, a coward who enabled the South to start the Civil War.

Biden’s legacy is nothing. Very few accomplishments. He created the enormous migrant problem by violating his presidential oath – he simply would not enforce U.S. immigration law.

That directly led to violent deaths and chaos as millions of alien criminals poured into the USA. This is documented truth.

Did President Biden commit an evil act? Yes, he did. Was it done with the intention of doing vast harm? I don’t believe so.

My analysis of Joe Biden is that he believes in nothing. The man is a hollow shell and may have been mentally compromised when he took the oath of office in 2021. Biden did what his handlers told him to do, and many of his so-called “advisors” are far-left open border zealots.

If you compare the human damage Biden did as opposed to Putin, it’s not even close. There are various levels of evil as Dante clearly spelled out.

Therefore, Tucker Carlson’s analysis is wrong. That doesn’t excuse Biden, but it’s important to be precise in these matters.

Vladimir Putin is a dangerous threat to the entire world. He would use nuclear weapons, I believe. He is not an “effective” leader, a Russian patriot, or a man who has any positive attributes.

He is a murderous savage. And that is the truth.