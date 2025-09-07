Lillian Mosley, Long Beach City Council candidate, Democrat

Here’s everything you need to know about Lillian Mosley, Democratic candidate for Long Beach Council in the 2025 elections.

Platform (Why am I running): Lillian is dedicated to ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly, with full transparency and a focus on enhancing essential services like public safety, infrastructure, and recreation.

By emphasizing quality of life and prioritizing residents, we can maintain the charm and livability that make Long Beach a community we’re proud to call home.

1. Quality of Life

• Why it matters: Quality of life issues in Long Beach matter because residents deserve safe streets, clean beaches, and access to vibrant public spaces that reflect the pride and character of our beach community. When we invest in livability, we strengthen families, small businesses, and the spirit that makes Long Beach home.

• My stance: Every resident deserves to live in a clean, safe, and connected community where families can thrive, public spaces are well-maintained, and city services meet the everyday needs of the people. I believe in preserving the charm of our beach town while improving infrastructure, promoting public safety, and ensuring a high standard of living for all.

• What I propose:

o Enhance parks, recreation, and public spaces for all residents

o Improve street safety and infrastructure maintenance

o Support strong schools, libraries, and senior services

o Foster a clean, safe, and inclusive community

2. Affordability

• Why it matters: Affordability matters in the City of Long Beach because hardworking families, seniors, and its residents should be able to live and thrive in the community they’ve built and love. Without policies that keep housing, utilities, and everyday costs manageable, we risk losing the middle-class backbone that makes Long Beach vibrant, diverse, and resilient.

• My stance: The city must remain livable for middle-class families, seniors, and its residents by keeping housing, utilities, and local services within reach. I believe in smart, community-focused policies that protect residents from being priced out, while promoting economic stability and opportunity for those who call Long Beach home.

• What I propose:

o Support small businesses and local jobs to keep the local economy thriving

o Promote responsible development that fits the character of Long Beach

o Ensure development plans are environmentally and economically sustainable

o Protect open spaces and prevent strain on infrastructure and services

13. Protecting Taxpayers

• Why it matters: Protecting Long Beach taxpayers is essential to ensure that public funds are spent responsibly, services are delivered efficiently, and unnecessary taxes, fees, or wasteful spending do not burden residents. Taxpayers deserve transparency, accountability, and value for every dollar they contribute.

• My stance: I believe that every dollar of taxpayer money should be used wisely, with clear oversight and community benefit in mind. I will fight to eliminate waste, demand transparency in budgeting, and ensure Long Beach residents receive the services they pay for, without unfair financial strain.

• What I propose:

o Ensure transparent budgeting and responsible city spending

o Fight against unnecessary tax hikes and hidden fees

o Prioritize investments that directly benefit Long Beach residents

o Work with state and county leaders to secure funding for infrastructure upgrades

without burdening taxpayers

4. Youth Empowerment & Civic Engagement

• Why it matters: Many young people feel disconnected from local government and lack access to opportunity.

• My stance: Ensure youth have a seat at the table in shaping the city’s future through education, mentorship, and leadership pipelines.

• What I propose:

o Establish a Long Beach Youth Council to advise city leaders

o Expand internship, apprenticeship, and job readiness programs for high school

and college students

o Host regular town halls and civics workshops in schools and librarie

Biography

Lillian Mosley is a distinguished attorney and business professional known for her dedication to hard work and strategic management. Born and raised in Queens’ vibrant Rockaway community, which emphasizes education and empowerment as a way to excel, Lillian was inspired to pursue a legal career early on.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Adelphi University, where her passion for law and justice flourished. Following her undergraduate studies, Lillian pursued and obtained her master of business administration to enhance her qualifications further and broaden her understanding of the business landscape.

Immediately thereafter, Lillian attended law school and graduated from Hofstra University School of Law with her juris doctorate, where she developed a keen interest in elder law and health law. This dual expertise allows her to navigate complex legal challenges while providing strategic business solutions in her career.

Lillian began her legal career at the Community Service Society of New York, whose mission is to promote economic opportunity and champion an equitable city and state. Here, Lillian learned to drive change through a strategic combination of research, services, and advocacy to make

New York is more livable for people facing economic insecurity. Her sharp analytical skills and dedication to clients led to significant victories in each case. From 2022 to 2025, Lillian worked as an assistant law clerk for an Appellate Division Justice and, most recently, as a supervising court attorney at Kings County Civil Court.

In addition to her work as an attorney, Lillian is committed to mentoring the next generation of legal professionals, particularly women and underrepresented groups in the field. Lillian serves as vice president of the Nassau County Women’s Bar Association and vice president of the Nassau County Women’s Bar Foundation, president-elect of the Puerto Rican Bar Association in NYC, and volunteers with several other notable organizations.

Her commitment to positively impacting her profession and community has earned her numerous accolades and respect from her peers.

As Lillian continues to excel in her career, she remains dedicated to advocating and inspiring others to follow their dreams in the legal profession.

Lillian has lived and raised her family in Long Beach for over 30 years. She is happily married to Kahlil and a mother to four exceptional adult children, each of whom represents her proudest accomplishments.