Teen bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Massapequa Park, police say

A 14-year-old was seriously injured after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6. According to police, a 23-year-old man driving a 2023 Kia Forte eastbound on Sunrise Highway hit the teen near Block Boulevard. The boy was taken by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The highway was closed between Cartwright and Block boulevards until about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, according to a Nassau County Police Department press release. The investigation is ongoing.