Babylon Cares hosts drug drop-off and prevention night at Lindenhurst Moose Lounge

Babylon Cares hosts drug drop-off event for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Lindenhurst Moose Lodge
Ed Shin

The Babylon Cares Coalition, Suffolk County Police, C.O.P.E., Lindenhurst Moose Lodge and Lindy Cares joined forces to create a united front in preventing addiction and overdose deaths in the community.

The event saw community members gather to honor those lost to substance misuse and to strengthen the call for prevention and early intervention. The night also served as a community drug take-back, with members of the 1st Precinct Police reminding residents that prevention can start with simple actions like safely emptying unused medications from their cabinets.

Ed Shin


Coalition Executive Director Lori Novello and coalition staff met with Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and members of every community sector, including local speakers like Pastor Doug Madlon and non-profits Hope for Youth, CASJ and business member BeautiAffair, to work together to send a message of action and wellness.

Several additional elected officials also came to show their support, including Legislator Kevin McCaffrey, Assemblyman Kwani O’Pharrow and Lindenhurst Village Trustee MaryAnn Weckerle. Executive Director of Lindy Cares emphasized the coalition’s commitment to weaving prevention into the culture of the community through evidence-based strategies, youth engagement, surveys, and focus groups to ensure everyone can take an active role in prevention.

Ed Shin

With support from state, federal, and local partners, the coalition continues to respond to emerging needs, ensuring that residents have the tools, resources, and hope to heal and create environments in which everyone believes they can thrive.

Learn more about Babylon Cares at babyloncares.org.

