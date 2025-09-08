Chabad of Manhasset opens doors wide for free High Holiday services

Rabbi Levi Paltiel of Chabad of Manhasset will be celebrating the High Holidays and offering free services to the community.

As the Jewish High Holiday season approaches, Chabad of Manhasset wants to ensure that every member of Manhasset’s Jewish community has a place to celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, regardless of financial circumstances or synagogue affiliation.

Free services at “Know Yoga Know Bliss” begin with Rosh Hashanah at sunset on Monday, Sept. 22, continuing through Yom Kippur on Oct. 1-2.

Register online at chabadmanhasset.org/highholidays

“Judaism should be accessible and welcoming to all Jews regardless of background or financial situation,” said Rabbi Paltiel, director of Chabad of Manhasset. “We strive to create a nonjudgmental atmosphere where beginners feel comfortable and everyone can participate meaningfully.”

Chabad-Lubavitch has championed accessible Judaism for decades, making High Holiday services available free of charge – a model that synagogues and organizations worldwide have begun to embrace.

Chabad’s services will include traditional melodies, spirited singing, engaging holiday sermons, bilingual prayer books, contemporary prayer explanations and guidance for those unfamiliar with synagogue customs.

“Our user-friendly services create an enjoyable and meaningful experience for everyone from beginners to those well-versed in tradition,” Paltiel said. “We believe that when people feel welcomed and included, they discover the beauty and relevance of these ancient celebrations.”

For service times, locations or to reserve space, please visit chabadmanhasset.org/highholidays or call 516-234-3596.