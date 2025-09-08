Glen Cove Fire Department combats 2 fires in same day, 3 hours apart

The Glen Cove Fire Department combatting a pick-up truck fire located at 30 St. Andrew’s Lane, just hours before combatting another fire on Glen Street.

On Monday, Aug. 25, the Glen Cove Fire Department was busy fighting two accidental fires within three hours of each other. Approximately 30 firefighters battled the first fire and about 60 battled the second blaze.

At 12:40 p.m., the department was called to 30 St. Andrew’s Lane for a pickup truck fire at the Nassau Country Club. The fire department said on Facebook that the truck was next to a building and a wood pile, and was fully engulfed in flames.

The mayor’s office said in a Facebook post that the truck and wood piles were burning against the building, which sparked the fire. The mayor’s office said the fire was accidental and some 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire department said First Assistant Chief Justin Valeo was first on the scene and established operations, and Chief Phillip Grella set up command. The fire was extinguished in 45 minutes with assistance from the Locust Valley Fire Department, they said.

At 3:06 p.m., the department responded to a building fire at 286 Glen St., where A Razzano Imported Food is located. Upon arrival, fire personnel “located smoke and fire in the drop ceiling,” the department said. Grella arrived on the scene first and set up command and Valeo was second to arrive and set up operations, the department said.

The fire was put out in approximately 20 minutes and no injuries were reported, the department said. The mayor’s office said the fire was due to roofing work and was accidental with about 60 firefighters responding.

The department said the Sea Cliff Fire Department, Roslyn Rescue, Glenwood H&L and E&H Co. Inc. provided assistance at the scene, while the Locust Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Oyster Bay Fire Department provided assistance at department headquarters.

Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck and Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton were at the scene.

“To every volunteer who answered the call yesterday, thank you for your courage, skill, and service to our community,” she wrote in a Facebook post.