44th Annual Italian Festival inspires Port Washington

Despite rainy weather, thousands flocked to North Hempstead Beach Park for the 44th Annual Italian Festival, enjoying authentic cuisine, carnival rides, live entertainment and fireworks over Manhasset Bay.

Running Thursday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 7, the festival was hosted by the John Michael Marino Lodge No. 1389, a chapter of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. For decades, the four-day event has drawn crowds from across Long Island to celebrate Italian culture and community spirit.

“This is our 44th Italian Festival,” Lodge President Anthony Cavallaro said. “We run it so residents of Port Washington and the surrounding area can have a great time, but also as a venue to portray our Italian cultural heritage.”

Rain on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 6, and Sunday morning, Sept. 7, caused minor disruptions, delaying some activities and shifting Sunday’s Family Day free rides for children to 2–3 p.m., but organizers said the weather did not stop the celebration. Saturday’s events continued through 11 p.m., including a scheduled fireworks display.

Visitors enjoyed a full slate of entertainment throughout the festival, from pasta and mozzarella demonstrations to performances by Bauldy the Clown & Magic Show, DJ Domenick Raccuglia, Decadia Band, karaoke night and Italian music by Carmelo Raccuglia.

Maria Cavallaro, president of the John Michael Marino Lodge Foundation, highlighted the Heritage & Culture Tent as a festival centerpiece. Demonstrations of traditional pasta and mozzarella-making, alongside displays of Italian family history and artifacts, connected attendees to the lodge’s heritage.

The artifacts featured in the tent belonged to Maria’s parents, who celebrated 69 years in America on Sept. 5.

“My father is so happy that he could be here at the festival today,” Maria Cavallaro said. “We still make canned tomatoes. We make bread twice a week, and we make wine every fall. These are traditions that we carry through our heritage, and we are happy to share them during the festival.”

A new scavenger hunt introduced this year allowed children to explore booths and earn prizes, including Italian ice and T-shirts.

Food court favorites included pasta and meatballs, sausage and peppers, pizza, cannoli, zeppole, and beverages from a beer and wine tent.

Proceeds from the festival support scholarships for students in Port Washington, Manhasset, Roslyn, and surrounding districts, as well as local organizations including the Port Washington Youth Activities Association, area churches, and the VFW. The lodge also contributes to national causes, including Alzheimer’s and cancer research. Cavallaro said around $15,000 in scholarships and grants were awarded this year from the proceeds of last year’s festival.

“My favorite part of the event is watching everybody come and have a great time, especially seeing the kids with smiles on their faces,” Anthony Cavallaro said. “It’s the reason we do this.”

Anthony Cavallaro said the festival, which celebrates Italian-American culture, continues to serve as both a community gathering and a fundraiser, highlighting the enduring support of Port Washington residents.