North Hempstead answers 3 millionth 311 call

The Town of North Hempstead’s 311 Call Center has officially answered 3,000,000 calls since it was first established in 2005.

“This is truly a milestone, and we are deeply grateful to our operators for their dedication to providing responsive, personalized service to our residents,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “At a time when so many calls are met with automated menus and robocalls, it’s incredibly meaningful for people to reach Town Hall and be greeted by a real, caring human voice.”

“I’m proud of North Hempstead’s 311 Call Center, which has served as a model for other municipalities,” 311 Commissioner Vincent Malizia said. “We come in to work every day knowing that we’re making a positive difference in the lives of our residents. It really is fulfilling work.”

The 311 service representatives are the first point of contact for anyone trying to reach various departments within the Town of North Hempstead. They are trained to answer questions on a number of topics, including local taxi services, requests for tree removals, building permit requirements and even start times for local concerts and movies. Requests for services are entered into a work-order format and sent to the appropriate department for review and immediate processing. Those work-orders are tracked to ensure that requests are completed.

Getting in touch with 311 is easy. You can simply dial 311 if you are within the Town of North Hempstead’s borders or call 516-869-6311 from outside the town.