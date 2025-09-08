15-year-old Roslyn High School student turns soccer passion into thriving business

Roslyn High School student, Sam Goldstein, launched his business Footy Tech, inspired by his passion for soccer.

At just 15 years old, Sam Goldstein, a sophomore at Roslyn High School, is already making a name for himself in the world of entrepreneurship.

His company, Footy Tech, sells soccer-related products, including drawstring bags and mini shin guards, blending his passion for the sport with his growing business acumen.

Goldstein credits both family influence and a lifelong love of soccer for inspiring his entrepreneurial journey.

“My dad is a businessman, and he always said, ‘Take chances and take risks,’” Goldstein said. “I really wanted to start a business. I thought it would be great to help people and, of course, it would look good on my resume.”

Soccer has been a central part of Goldstein’s life since he was 6 years old. He said his siblings played a key role in nurturing his love for the sport.

“I have two older brothers and a twin sister, and we would spend hours outside playing,” he said. “Then I started on a club team in Albertson, and I just loved playing with the team. It brought back so many memories.”

Today, Goldstein is also a member of the Roslyn High School junior varsity soccer team.

The idea for the company’s name came after a week and a half of brainstorming.

“Everyone always says, ‘Let’s play footy,’” Goldstein said. “I wanted to combine soccer with technology, since my products are equipment-related. It just clicked, and I loved the name from the start.”

Goldstein launched Footy Tech in March, beginning with drawstring bags.

“I noticed that everyone has grip socks, but I couldn’t compete there,” he explained. “I thought drawstring bags would be perfect. Everyone needs them for soccer, and no one really brings a school bag to practice. So I made high-quality bags and designed the logo myself in a couple of days.”

Following the bags, Goldstein expanded his product line to include mini shin guards, inspired by trends he observed on social media.

“People want mini shin guards that don’t move around or fall off when they run,” he said. “They’re safer and more comfortable, and they look cool.”

Goldstein sourced the shin guards from manufacturers in China. He connected with suppliers through online marketplaces and spent several weeks securing a reliable manufacturer.

“They sent me pictures of the product, including dimensions and materials, and I finalized it with them,” he said. “It’s sweat absorbent and designed for comfort and performance.”

Running Footy Tech requires Goldstein to manage nearly every aspect of the business from his home.

“When someone buys a product on my website, I enter their information on EasyShip, print the label, put the product in a poly mailer, and bike to the post office about 10 minutes away,” he said.

He also handles marketing and sales through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Balancing schoolwork with business responsibilities can be challenging, but Goldstein has seen early success.

“I’ve gotten some sales from friends on my soccer team and neighbors in Roslyn,” he said.

Support from his classmates has also been motivating. “Even people I’m not friends with text me saying, ‘You’re only 15 and already starting a business, don’t give up,’” he said. “It feels amazing to get that encouragement.”

Looking ahead, Goldstein hopes to continue growing Footy Tech while pursuing both his education and soccer career.

“I want to major in business in college and play soccer,” he said.