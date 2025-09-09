East Williston holds annual tree lighting for pediatric cancer as fed funding drops

Carol Ruchalski of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation stands with other parents of those who lost children to cancer and the East Williston mayor and trustees.

East Williston is glowing gold for pediatric cancer research in a moment when advocates and nurses say raising awareness is more important than ever.

“Pediatric cancer is the No. 1 disease-related cause of death of children in the United States,” said Carol Ruchalski of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation, which she formed after her young daughter, Mary, died from cancer. “Yet 4% of federal cancer funding is directed to all of pediatric cancer, and there are 200 subtypes.”

Ruchalski, who organized the event with the village, said her foundation works to raise money to fund pediatric cancer research, a field that has had federal funding cut from it in recent months under President Donald Trump.

“Research grants for many labs are extremely difficult to come by, and they rely heavily on foundations like ours and private donations to further their research projects,” Ruchalski said. That’s why supporting our foundation is so crucial.”

Ruchalski lit trees in front of the village hall with gold lights and sold gold bows to be placed on front porches alongside Mayor Bonnie Parente on Thursday, Sept. 7, after speaking to a crowd of roughly two dozen people who had been touched by pediatric cancer in some way.

“Isn’t this crazy in 2025 when we’re sending people to the moon for fun, when celebrity weddings are costing $50 million? Right now there are sick children who cannot start school or go out to play because they’re spending their days in a hospital bed,” Ruchalski said. “I’m here before you because I am not OK with this. I’m not OK that Mary is not going off to college with her brother John. I’m not OK that Mary is not here watching her nephews grow. I’m going to work for the rest of my life to make a change and to be Mary’s voice.”

Ruchalski said the lack of federal funding is especially concerning given how underdeveloped pediatric cancer treatment remains.

“Only six drugs have been approved for pediatric cancer treatment in the last 40 years and are not tailored to a child’s unique biology,” Ruchalski said. “Sixty percent of pediatric cancer drugs are used off-label, meaning they’re not officially approved for use in children. I remember Mary’s doctor telling me that they were going to throw the kitchen sink at her, hoping that one drug would take effect, and me being sick to my stomach thinking ‘This is a crap shoot.’”

She said the lack of pediatric-specific drugs leads to lower survival rates for rare and aggressive cancers, the toxicity levels of available treatments are extremely high for young patients and there are limited treatment options when initial therapies fail.

Connie Leonick, a pediatric cancer nurse who lives in the village and attended the tree lighting, echoed Ruchalski’s sentiments.

“Raising awareness for pediatric cancer is important because people think that they can just fill out the envelope they get in the mail from St. Jude’s, and that that goes a long way. It does,” Leonick said. “But closer to home, there are many families affected by cancer, and foundations such as the Ruchalski Foundation help to support them through the treatment journey.”

Leonick said foundations like the Ruchalskis’ are critical in ensuring patients have access to treatment, saying she sees many patients in her care obtain funds from foundations to pay for care.

“Whether it’s helping them pay the bills or making meals or just being a friend that’s close to home, they’re there,” she said. “When you’re donating to a larger group or national organization, it doesn’t touch home. It’s important to donate in your backyard.”

Anthony Leva, who lost his child to cancer, attended the tree lighting. He emphasized the importance of the Ruchalski Foundation and raising awareness about pediatric cancer amid federal funding cuts.

“As the parent of a child who was lost to cancer, it is so inspirational to see a family working so hard and tirelessly for this to bring awareness and funding for childhood cancer research,” he said. “It’s very important to me. It helps bring awareness to our local community and the greater community.”

“Unfortunately, the government priorities are not aligned with a lot of the realities of current pediatric cancer technology,” Leva continued. “The work that the Mary Ruchalski Foundation does is very important,” he said. “It helps families. It helps fund research.”

Ruchalski said her goal was to continue expanding gold tree lightings and the placement of gold bows on homes to more towns and villages to increase awareness.

“When people see gold bows on homes or gold lights on trees and ask about them, that’s our opportunity to tell them about pediatric cancer and raise awareness,” she said.

Donations can be made to the Mary Ruchalski Foundation on their website.