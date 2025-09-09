Flower Hill discusses new local laws, events and application approvals

The Village of Flower Hill had a packed agenda discussing new local laws, new events, and approving a new decorative fence.

The Village of Flower Hill Board of Trustees approved new traffic safety measures and changes to the fence code, introduced a tree remediation law and debated whether decorative driveway gates belong in the neighborhood on Monday, Sept. 8.

The board unanimously adopted a local law allowing six-foot fences on properties abutting the Long Island Rail Road tracks. Previously residents were limited to five-foot fences.

Mayor Randall Rosenbaum said the change will improve privacy and safety for homeowners whose backyards border the busy rail corridor.

The board also introduced a law requiring property owners who remove large, healthy trees to either replace them or pay $500 per tree into a village fund for public plantings.

Rosenbaum said the measure is designed to preserve Flower Hill’s tree canopy while giving residents flexibility.

The proposal will remain open for public comment and is scheduled for a second hearing next month.

Trustees also approved the installation of two new stop signs and one yield sign at Ridge Drive East near the former Joanne’s restaurant.

Rosenbaum said the change is part of a traffic safety initiative intended to reduce speeding and improve visibility at the intersection.

A more contentious issue came before the board when representatives for the homeowners at 24 Bonnie Heights Road applied to install decorative driveway gates.

Architect and landscape professional Paul Russo argued the black tubular steel gates were designed to complement the home’s style and would be set back from the road and shielded by landscaping.

Some trustees expressed concern that approving the application could encourage more gated properties in the village, altering the character of Flower Hill.

“We don’t want every house on Bonnie Heights to suddenly have gates,” Trustee Mary Jo Collins said.

Others argued the application met the village code’s requirements for decorative fencing.

After extended debate, the board approved the application, classifying the fence as purely decorative rather than security structures.

The meeting also included the presentation of a new stalker radar gun to the Nassau County Police Department’s Sixth Precinct, purchased by the village to aid with traffic enforcement. The device will be used to enforce traffic speed in the village.

Rosenbaum also announced plans for Flower Hill’s first “Touch-a-Truck” event on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will allow children to explore fire trucks, payloaders and other village equipment.

Road closures will begin on Manhasset Woods Road by Stonytown Road on Friday, Sept. 12, to begin paving. Rosenbaum said the closure will only last through Sunday, Sept. 14.

On Monday Sept. 22, Stonytown Road will close for paving updates as well. Rosenbaum said after the completion of the paving project, Stonytown Road will include a bi-directional bike path for bikers.

The next Village of Flower Hill meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 6.