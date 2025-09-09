Glen Cove Golf Course approved for $2.2M sprinkler system replacement

Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said the golf course’s current sprinkler system is almost 50 years old.

The Glen Cove City Council unanimously approved a $2.2 million contract with National Lawn Sprinklers to install a new irrigation system in the Glen Cove Golf Course at its Tuesday, Aug. 26, meeting. The new system will replace one that was almost 50 years old and is a part of the city’s $6.9 million capital borrowing plan.

“We put it off, probably too many years, too long,” Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said.

The municipal golf course is open to city residents and non-residents, though residents pay a lower fee to play.

Panzenbeck said the city received two bids for the sprinkler system and that National Lawn Sprinklers submitted the “lowest, most comprehensive bid.” She said the existing system is almost 50 years old.

This isn’t the first improvement approved for the golf course, however. In March, the city approved the installation of a new pedestrian bridge near the 13th hole, something which had been in disrepair since Super Storm Sandy in 2012. Panzenbeck had said it is a “big year for the golf course” when the replacement was approved.

In April, the city council approved a $6.9 million capital borrowing plan, with the golf course receiving $2.8 million, equating to approximately 41% of that outlay. Some $2.5 million of the golf course’s funds were estimated to be used for a new irrigation system and related engineering.

At the Aug. 26 meeting, one resident questioned whether replacing all 18 holes was necessary.

“I love to golf as much as the next person. It’s just is that the best way to have spent $2.2 million? Maybe you do nine holes, and then you do another nine holes,” said resident Theresa Moschetta during public comment. She is a Democrat running for city council next year.

Panzenbeck said the city “looked into that,” but it was not possible. She said the approved $2.2 million was a part of the city’s capital borrowing plan.

The sprinkler system was approved 7-0.

“I’m pretty excited that we’re taking the next step at the golf course to get it into better condition,” Council Member Danielle Fugazy Scagliola said at the meeting.