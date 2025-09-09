Thousands of students returned to the halls of the Great Neck Public Schools buildings for the district’s first week back to school, marked by many back-to-school festivities and a return to learning.

“As we complete our first week of the 25′-26′ school year, I want to thank our staff, faculty, administration and all of the parent volunteers who made this such a special beginning to our school year for our students,” Superintendent Kenneth Bossert said. “As I visited each of our school buildings, it gave me great pleasure to see our students engaged in dynamic lessons and welcome-back activities. It’s almost like we never left.”

Students not only returned to classrooms to begin their curriculum for the new school year, but also engaged in back-to-school events to get them excited for their return. This included the annual freshman barbecue at North High School, which offered hot dogs and snacks for the new high school students.