From hayrides and pumpkin patches to apple cider and food trucks, here’s your complete 2025 guide to all the fall festivals & fairs happening on Long Island this autumn.

As summer winds down and cooler weather approaches, Long Island prepares to embrace all the magic that autumn has to offer. Across the Island, communities gear up for a lively lineup of seasonal fairs and festivals that celebrate the colors, flavors, and traditions of fall.

From bustling street fairs and charming harvest celebrations to family-friendly pumpkin patches and artisan craft markets, something is happening nearly every weekend. Whether you’re craving apple cider and kettle corn or looking for unique handmade goods and live entertainment, Long Island’s Fall Festival scene offers a little something for everyone.

So throw on your favorite sweater, grab a hot drink, and explore the rich sights, sounds, and tastes of autumn across the Island.

Long Island Fall Festivals & Fairs: September 2025

This end-of-summer tradition offers the community the chance to transition out of summer, going from hot dogs and hamburgers to authentic Italian cuisine and other festival treats. The festival is packed with live entertainment, including DJs, local bands and Italian singer Carmelo Raccuglia. Fireworks will be on Saturday night, and Sunday will feature Italian sports Cars on sisplay. Blue Sky Amusement will be providing a large number of carnival rides, which are always the favorite of the crowds.

North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington. Free admission; ride prices vary; $37 Single Day Wristband. Sept. 4-7

This beloved community celebration brings together families, friends, and neighbors for three days of fun, food, festival rides, and fellowship—all while honoring 100 years of faith and supporting the parish, school, and local initiatives.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 65 Wright Ave., Malverne. Prices vary for rides. Sept. 5-7.

The East Northport Chamber of Commerce brings its annual East Northport Festival back to John J. Walsh Memorial Park for three days of family‑friendly fun. Enjoy midway rides, games, craft vendors, food trucks, and international fare, live music, magic shows, a pet parade, a car show, and a beer garden — all set in a lively community atmosphere with entertainment for all ages.

185 Larkfield Rd, East Northport. Free. Sept. 5-7.

For families and shoppers eager for a day of local discoveries, the Westbury Street Fair will fill Post Avenue with nearly 100 vendors offering crafts, food, novelties, and more. Produced in association with the Westbury BID, the fall edition promises live music, food trucks, roaming performers, and, weather permitting, a petting zoo. Visitors can explore a variety of handmade gifts, specialty foods, and seasonal décor while enjoying live entertainment and engaging in children’s activities.

149 Post Ave., Westbury. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 6.

Find one-of-a-kind gifts for yourself and your loved ones at this exclusively handcrafted market. Find creations in myriad mediums, including photography, jewelry, painting, drawing, wood, glass, mixed media, clothing, accessories and home decor. Live music can be enjoyed throughout the day. An eclectic and exciting line-up of musical performances is presented in both the morning and afternoon.

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St., Long Beach. Free. Saturdays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. May 24 through Oct. 25

The Long Island Family Festival returns to Copiague’s Bayside Tanner Park with a three-day celebration of fun for all ages. Enjoy live musical entertainment, a bustling carnival, vendors, a Pet Expo, skateboard demonstrations, contests, and more, all in a welcoming, family‑friendly atmosphere. Dog lovers will appreciate the canine fashion show and pet performances, while kids and teens can try out human hamster ball races or cheering on skateboard jams.

400 Baylawn Avenue, Copiague. Free. Sept. 1-14.

Bring the family out for favorite carnival treats, exciting games, and thrilling rides!

Our Lady of Lourdes Church West Islip, 455 Hunter Ave., West Islip. Free admission. Sept. 10–14

Celebrating 182 years of tradition, the Long Island Fair returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration for a weekend of agricultural exhibits, artisan crafts, livestock displays, competitive events, and historic trade demonstrations. Visitors can enjoy homegrown fruit and produce, livestock, folk demonstrations, and live music alongside carnival rides, food vendors, and family‑friendly activities. Exhibitors receive one free admission ticket and may win blue ribbons and cash prizes—making it a great experience for participants and spectators alike.

1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage. Admission: Adults $20; children (age 5–12) $15; seniors (60+) $15; under 5 free. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 12–14.

This exciting event will feature continuous musical entertainment, a carnival, a Pet Expo, vendors, a skateboard demonstration, and plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. Plus, don’t forget to take part in some of the exciting contests and win some fabulous prizes!

Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Ave., Copiague. Free admission. Sept. 12-14.

An enchanting evening of reflection and community connection. Families and friends gather lakeside to decorate biodegradable lanterns with messages of hope and love, enjoy live music, browse artisan vendors and food trucks, participate in a scavenger-hunt giveaway, and witness a magical lantern launch as thousands of floating lights drift across the water. The event emphasizes sustainability: lanterns are eco‑friendly and collected after the launch to leave the site pristinely beautiful.

1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow. Admission: tickets start around $30–36 (kids under 8 free). 3:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

Enjoy a day of creativity in the Museum and Heckscher Park! Enjoy a broad array of activities in collaboration with Community Partners designed for all ages, including watercolor painting, collage, and more. There will be live music in the park and a food truck throughout the day. Docents will be in the galleries to bring the artwork to life. The first 100 attendees* will receive free art supplies! *Art supplies are limited to the first 100 attendees. While supplies last!

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington. Free. 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Sept 13

Hosted by Island Fairs and Caroline Episcopal Church, the Setauket Country Craft Fair returns to the picturesque Setauket Village Green for its fourth annual edition on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The craft fair tradition brings together local artisans, curated gift vendors, food trucks, live music, a barn sale, raffles, and more—set in a historic and community-centered venue. With artisan booths lining the green and refreshments served by Caroline Church volunteers, it’s a lovely opportunity to shop, socialize, and soak up Setauket’s village charm.

5 Caroline Ave, Setauket- East Setauket. Free. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sept. 13. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Glen Cove Street Fair brings downtown to life with vendors, live entertainment, and community fun for all ages. Hosted with the City of Glen Cove, the day includes fitness classes, food trucks, a bounce house, and shopping from local artisans. Visitors can browse handmade crafts, enjoy international street food, and watch local performers take the stage throughout the day. The event fosters a warm neighborhood atmosphere and is a great chance to connect with local artists and organizations.

Glen Street, Glen Cove. Free. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 13.

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents the 11th Annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival, a dynamic day of fast-paced racing, cultural performances, food vendors, and waterfront fun. Held at scenic Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, the afternoon features community boat teams, music, and entertainment that showcase both athleticism and Asian cultural traditions, including lion dances, drumming, and calligraphy demonstrations. Both seasoned paddlers and newcomers are welcome, with novice teams provided instruction and equipment to participate in friendly competition.

Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, Port Jefferson. Free. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 13.

This day-long community celebration features a community parade, free luncheon for senior citizens, family field day, cornhole, line dancing and more!

Main Street from Belleview Ave. to Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington. Free. 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Sept. 13

Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden is hosting the 23rd Annual Long Island Garlic Festival at its North Fork farm in Riverhead. Known as the “stinkiest festival on Long Island,” this autumn event combines live music, a garlic-themed vendor market, food trucks, and wholesome family fun. Guests can explore sunflower fields, pick pumpkins, navigate the corn maze, ride the Waterdrinker Express, hop on the musical hayride, and take part in a garlic scavenger hunt—all amidst garlicky treats like garlic butter corn and garlic ice cream.

4560 Sound Ave.. Admission: $20 per person. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 13–14.

ALSO: Check out the Farmers Markets still happening across Long Island in September and October!

Hicks Nurseries invites visitors to its seasonal Fall Festival, a beloved Long Island tradition held at the Westbury garden center. The autumn event offers free parking and admission, welcoming guests to enjoy daily festivities with activities like corn hole, scarecrow ring toss, bowling, tic‑tac‑toe, photo‑op stations, and Otto the Ghost’s animated children’s story walk‑through, plus pictures with Otto himself.

100 Jericho Tpke, Westbury. Free. Wristbands are available on weekends and holidays. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13-Oct 26.

The day includes a magnificent Craft Fair, a traveling food truck rally featuring some of the Island’s best food vendors, and a huge Kids’ Fun Zone with a bevy of giant slides, bouncers, and obstacle courses for kids to ride all day. Plus, live music and a DJ will be on the mobile stage. The first 500 kids in attendance, ages 12 and younger, will receive free ice cream!

Nelson Avenue alongside Newbridge Road, 45 Nelson Ave., Hicksville. Free. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 14

Jackson Avenue becomes a pop-up marketplace during the Syosset Street Fair, with dozens of vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and more. Hosted by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and Nassau County Fairs, the event includes pony rides, a kids’ zone, raffle baskets, and giveaways. Families can stroll through craft stalls, enjoy live performances, and stop for a bite at gourmet trucks serving everything from tacos to funnel cake. The event’s festive vibe and diverse offerings make it a community favorite.

59 Jackson Ave., Syosset. Free. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 14.

Join the Long Island Explorium for the 8th annual Maker Faire Long Island, celebrating innovation, creativity, and the museum’s 20th anniversary. Experience over 100 makers, from fire-breathing dragons and Star Wars set pieces with life-size R2-D2 droids, to robotics, soldering workshops, and hands-on STEM fun.

Stony Brook University Activities Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. Free. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 14.

Presented by the Chamber of Commerce of the Bellmores, the 38th Annual Bellmore Family Street Festival brings four days of community celebration to downtown Bellmore. The festival kicks off with nightly carnival rides and midway fun, followed by a bustling street festival of crafts, food vendors, live music, games, and family entertainment on Saturday and Sunday—the heart of the festivities. Expect over 100 vendors, live music, amusement rides, and a classic car show spread throughout the village and LIRR parking areas.

Bellmore Long Island Rail Road Parking Lot. Free. Sept. 18-21.

Celebrate fall by the sea at the Babylon Pumpkin Fest at Cedar Beach. This autumn favorite includes live music, vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, and plenty of clams—just steps from the water. Hosted by Nassau County Fairs and LongIsland.com, the event offers a perfect mix of seasonal charm and beachside relaxation. Guests can browse autumn-themed crafts, sip cider, and enjoy panoramic views of the bay as kids explore hands-on activities. It’s a unique blend of coastal and harvest traditions.

Salt Shack Seaside Grill, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Babylon. Free admission. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sept. 20.

The Greenlawn‑Centerport Historical Association welcomes guests to the 45th Annual Pickle Festival, a beloved tradition at the historic John Gardiner Farm. This fundraiser offers specialty pickles, jams, garden‑grown vegetables, baked goods, and local produce, along with a large arts & crafts market. Families can enjoy hayrides, the restored Lollipop Farm Train, live music, antique cars, and educational exhibits about Greenlawn’s pickle‑growing heritage. Proceeds support preservation efforts and local history projects.

900 Park Ave., Greenlawn. Admission: $8 non‑members; $4 members; children under 12 free. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sept. 20.

The Village of New Hyde Park hosts its 28th Annual Street Fair, transforming a stretch of Jericho Turnpike between New Hyde Park Road and Lakeville Road into a vibrant community gathering. With over 200 vendors selling crafts, food, and services, plus rides, music, raffles, demonstrations, and family attractions, the fair offers a festive showcase of local business and spirit.

Jericho Turnpike (from New Hyde Park Rd. to Lakeville Rd.), New Hyde Park. Free admission. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sept. 20.

The Malverne Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Fall Festival & Classic Car Show, a popular downtown celebration combining vintage vehicle displays with family-friendly fun. Held on Church Street, the event features live music, classic cars, a diverse lineup of food and craft vendors, rides, games, and community performances. With activities and entertainment for all ages, it captures the spirit of small‑town charm and local pride.

Church St., Malverne. Free admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 20.

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to kick off the season with a variety of fun activities for all ages. Enjoy creative pumpkin decorating, participate in our scavenger hunt, and get lost in our corn maze. Treat yourself to delicious seasonal foods, beverages, and desserts that capture the essence of autumn, or use one of the many photo opportunities to create lasting memories.

Heritage Farm & Garden, 6050 Northern Blvd., Muttontown. $10-$25. Daily, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Sept. 20-Nov. 3

The Town of Brookhaven presents the annual Longwood Country Fair at the historic Longwood Estate in Ridge. This family-friendly event features historical reenactments, demonstrations, food vendors, craft booths, children’s activities, a Tesla Museum exhibit, pet shows, a vintage apron display, and entertainment by the Ed Travers Band. Visitors can tour the house museum, enjoy a medieval gathering, and learn Brookhaven history through immersive “Passport to the Past” experiences.

Smith Rd & Longwood Rd, Ridge. Admission: $5 per person (children 12 and under free). 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 20-21.

This spectacular two-day event celebrates Italian-American culture, delicious cuisine, and the beauty of the farm. Admission includes access to a vibrant vendor market and food trucks, where local vendors will showcase their culinary art using the freshest vegetables right from the farm. Guests can immerse themselves in jumbo garden games, taste beer and wine from local breweries and wineries, ride on pedal push tractors for the little ones, and enjoy meet and greets with farm animals. Families with children, as young as toddlers, can play in multiple playground areas designed to keep the little ones entertained and happy throughout the day.

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville. $10. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sept. 20-21.

Bring your pup and sneakers to this feel-good 5K at Belmont Lake State Park. Supporting Long Island Cares and Baxter’s Pet Pantry, this family- and pet-friendly event includes a light breakfast, raffles, and more. Participants can walk, run, or simply cheer from the sidelines while enjoying scenic trails and friendly company. There will be water stations, photo ops with pets, and the chance to meet adoptable animals from local shelters. All proceeds benefit hunger relief and pet food assistance programs.

625 Belmont Ave., West Babylon. Registration: $40 (ages 12 and under free). 8 a.m. Sept. 21.

The West Islip Country Fair Committee invites the community to its 48th annual celebration on the grounds of the West Islip Public Library. The fair features over 100 craft vendors, some 30+ food purveyors offering Italian, Polish, Greek, and classic American festival foods, live musical entertainment, carnival‑style games, bounce houses, face painting, magician performances, and children’s activities. It’s a beloved neighborhood tradition that draws thousands for a day of family fun and local spirit.

3 Higbie Ln, West Islip. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21.

This lively event brings together families to discover amazing resources while having a blast. With tons of interactive games and activities, exciting raffles, awesome giveaways, and valuable information on local resources, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Meet after-school programs, schools, educational resources, and entertainment providers, and get hands-on with STEM, STEAM, special needs resources, and so much more. From bounce houses and face painting to photo booths and arts & crafts, it’s a day filled with laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City. Free. Noon–3 p.m. Sept. 21

The Village of Northport presents its beloved Cow Harbor Day Festival, held at historic Northport Village Park on the harbor shore. Celebrating the town’s heritage as “Great Cow Harbor,” the event includes a noon parade down Main Street featuring marching bands, vintage trolley cars, themed floats, and costumed bovine tributes. Afterward, the park’s festival grounds come alive with artisan and nonprofit vendors, live music, waterfront activities, crazy boat races, amusement rides, games, and local food. The festival typically closes out with waterfront boat contests and community entertainment — all capturing a charming small‑town Long Island tradition.

Main Street, Northport. Free admission. 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21.

Crafters, gift hunters, and families will find 75–100 artisan vendors at this seasonal fair in Field 8 of Eisenhower Park. A perfect day for browsing, shopping, and enjoying the fall air. Shoppers can discover everything from hand-poured candles and fine jewelry to original artwork and specialty foods. Live acoustic music and food trucks enhance the relaxed, open-air vibe, making this a favorite destination for early holiday gift planning.

Eisenhower Park, Field 8, East Meadow. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 27–28.

This fall tradition features handmade crafts, produce, jams, baked goods, and family activities on the Grace Church grounds. Expect pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, pony rides, sand art, raffles, and more. The event combines community spirit with seasonal charm, offering a welcoming environment for families to gather. Inside the parish hall, visitors will find home-style treats prepared by volunteers, while the outdoor area buzzes with kids’ games and autumn décor.

23 Cedar Shore Dr., Massapequa. Free. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sept. 27.

The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium’s annual Fall Festival invites families to enjoy a day of outdoor adventure and learning on the hatchery’s scenic grounds. Attendees can try kid-friendly fishing, interact with live animal exhibits, explore environmental displays, play classic carnival games, listen to live music, and enjoy local food vendors — all while supporting the hatchery’s conservation and education mission.

1660 NY-25A, Syosset, NY 1179. Admission: $7 general; $6 seniors; $5 children ages 3–12; free for hatchery members. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 27.

Country Fair is a longstanding tradition at Hallockville, and this year is extra special as they celebrate 50 years as an organization. They will have all the old favorites you have come to love with demonstrations by traditional craftspeople, historic house tours, music, children’s activities and fabulous bake sale. There will also be historical cooking demonstrations, Spirit of Long Island Drill Team horse performances, pony rides, food and beverage trucks, vendors and more! Plus, Long Island Antique Power Association tractor pulls and sawmill demonstrations.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. $12. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sept. 27-28

Columbus Lodge 2143 of the Order Sons of Italy in America, in association with the Town of Oyster Bay, invites you to its 29th annual Italian Feast & Festival along North Broadway in North Massapequa. The day‑long celebration features authentic Italian food, local vendors, live entertainment, and family‑friendly activities, a festive way to enjoy cultural traditions and community spirit. Bring the whole family to experience carnival games, music, and Italian heritage in a welcoming street‑fair setting.

2143 Boundary Avenue, Farmingdale. Free admission. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sept. 28.

Long Island Fall Festivals & Fairs: October 2025

Spooky Fest at the Tanglewood Preserve offers two Halloween paths: a gentle Enchanted Forest for younger kids, and the Haunted Woods, featuring fog, zombies, and scares. Produced by the Center for Science Teaching and Learning, the event also includes arts and crafts, face painting, and live animal exhibits. Families can choose their level of fright while supporting local science education. Costumes are encouraged, and there are food trucks and merchandise booths on-site.

1 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre. Tickets: $22–$27. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Fridays–Sundays, Oct. 3–Nov 2.

Hempstead Turnpike comes alive during this high-energy fair with hundreds of vendors, music, food trucks, pony rides, and more. Hosted by Nassau County Fairs, this large-scale street fair draws visitors from all over Nassau County and beyond. Visitors can shop for handcrafted goods, enjoy carnival-style snacks, and groove to live performances throughout the day. With interactive activities for children and plenty of food options, it’s a full-day outing the whole family can enjoy.

191 Franklin Ave, Franklin Square, NY 11010. Free admission. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 4

This Smithtown event combines live music, a car show, artisan vendors, a pumpkin patch, and fun for all ages. Expect food trucks, pet adoptions, face painting, and more. Vintage car enthusiasts can stroll among beautifully restored classics, while shoppers explore booths offering everything from handmade jewelry to fall-themed home goods. The event also hosts a pet costume contest and interactive children’s stations, making it ideal for a family weekend plan.

29 Brooksite Dr, Smithtown, NY 11787. Free admission. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Oct. 4

The Grand Baldwin Festival, hosted by the Community Coalition of Baldwin (an arm of the Baldwin Council Against Drug Abuse), brings together downtown Baldwin for an afternoon of community celebration. Held behind the Baldwin Public Library, the event features a pop-up marketplace, food vendors, live musical performances, art showcases, and activities for all ages.

2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin, NY 11510. Free admission. 12 p.m.–4:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Organized by Bethpage Kiwanis, this community celebration fills Broadway and Powell Avenue with 100+ vendors, food trucks, live music, and kids’ attractions, including a petting zoo and Kona Ice. It’s a festive day with something for everyone, from gourmet snacks and custom crafts to community outreach booths and games. The fair also raises funds for local scholarships and nonprofit programs, making it a fun and charitable event.

356 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714. Free admission. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 5

Lake Avenue in historic St. James turns into a bustling craft fair featuring handmade items, gifts, food, and live entertainment in a family-friendly setting. The fair’s charming Main Street backdrop enhances the small-town feel, with local musicians performing and kids’ crafts adding to the fun. It’s a great place to find early holiday gifts while enjoying the crisp autumn air and a warm community vibe.

Lake Ave., St. James, NY 11780. Free admission. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 5

This food-lover’s paradise at Tanger Outlets includes over 100 vendors serving up global bites, plus music, chef demos, axe throwing, bounce houses, and VR fun. Expect everything from Korean BBQ and Venezuelan arepas to Greek loukoumades and Nashville hot chicken. Families can spend the day trying new dishes, watching live cooking shows, or relaxing in the beer garden. The festival also supports local charities and showcases regional culinary talent.

152 The Arches Cir., Deer Park, NY 11729. Admission: $8–$15. 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Oct. 10–13

The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society invites you to its annual Fall Colonial Fair at the historic Sands‑Willets House in Port Washington. Visitors can enjoy old‑fashioned family fun, including a petting zoo, pony rides, colonial craft demonstrations (weaving, pottery, silversmithing), wool spinning, live music, a Dutch‑barn book sale, classic cars, local honey sales, raffles, and historic tours of the Sands‑Willets House and adjacent Dodge Homestead.

336 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington, NY 11050. Free admission. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Oct. 11

Field 8 of Eisenhower Park hosts dozens of handmade vendors and local artists during this two-day outdoor fair. It’s a laid-back event where shoppers can browse original artwork, handcrafted goods, jewelry, and more, all while enjoying autumn scenery. Live music and food vendors round out the day, and it’s an easy spot to find thoughtful gifts while supporting Long Island creatives.

1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554. Free admission. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 11–12

The Mill Neck Family of Organizations hosts its annual Apple Festival on the historic 86‑acre grounds of Mill Neck Manor, offering a weekend packed with fall flavors and family fun. Since 1961, this cherished tradition has featured farm-fresh apples, cheeses, meats, artisan goods, baked treats, a pumpkin patch, carnival rides, kids’ activities, live entertainment, and more. Visitors can shop at the country store, enjoy scenic views, and experience an inclusive event with ASL interpreters on site. Proceeds benefit programs supporting the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

40 Frost Mill Rd., Mill Neck, NY 11765. Admission: free for walkers; $10–15 per vehicle (suggested donation). Oct. 11–12

The Riverhead Townscape Committee, alongside the Town of Riverhead, presents the 47th Annual Riverhead Country Fair, a cherished fall tradition celebrating the town’s agricultural and community heritage. Set in downtown Riverhead and the Peconic Riverfront, this festive fair features carnival rides, food vendors, artisan booths, agricultural, homemaking, and needlecraft competitions, live music, antique tractors and machinery displays, farm animals with pony rides, and artisan demonstrations. Attendees stroll Main Street between Griffing and Maple avenues, enjoying a lively showcase of local spirit and craftsmanship.

Main St. & Peconic Riverfront, Riverhead, NY 11901. Free admission. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 12

This juried arts event in Freeport showcases Long Island-based painters, sculptors, photographers, and more. Meet the artists and discover unique works across a variety of media. The festival encourages artistic exchange and includes live demonstrations, music, and a collaborative mural project. It’s a can’t-miss event for collectors and art lovers seeking something new and inspiring.

130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, NY 11520. Suggested donation: $5. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 18

The Friends of Rock Hall present the 39th Annual Country Fair at the historic Rock Hall Museum, a fall weekend celebration ideal for families and history‑lovers. Visitors can meet colonial historians, enjoy entertainment like performances by the Red Hawk Native American Council and juggler Will Shaw, and browse a harvest market with craft vendors and antique cars. Children’s activities include a pumpkin patch, pony rides, hayrides, pumpkin‑scarecrow making, and a hands-on scarecrow workshop. With live music and festive food, it’s an enriching outing—and best of all, admission and parking are free. Proceeds support the Friends’ preservation and education efforts.

199 Broadway, Lawrence, NY 11559. Free admission and parking. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 18–19

The Village of Mineola hosts its annual Fall Festival at Mineola Memorial Park, welcoming the community for a weekend of crisp autumn fun. Enjoy local microbrews, seasonal bites, live music, a bustling vendor village, and a range of kids’ activities that make it perfect for families and foodies alike. Whether you’re browsing handmade goods or savoring fall flavors, this lively outdoor festival offers something for everyone.

195 Marcellus Rd, Mineola, NY 11501. Free admission. 12–6 p.m. Oct. 18–19

The Chamber of Commerce of the Moriches invites the community to its Annual Fall Festival. Main Street in Center Moriches will be closed for a vibrant day of food, crafts, live music, and family fun. With local vendors, food trucks, and entertainment lining the street, visitors can enjoy a festive fall atmosphere and community spirit, all in the heart of the downtown area.

Main St. between Lake Ave. & Lake Ave., Center Moriches, NY 11934. Free admission. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 19

Presented by the Floral Park Knights of Columbus, Rhatigan’s Run commemorates the life of Jim Rhatigan with a spirited 5K event featuring a hearty breakfast spread of sausage and eggs, a festive awards ceremony, and a festive welcome for Halloween costumes. Held rain or shine, participants enjoy the challenge and camaraderie along the Floral Park course, with nearly all proceeds benefiting the Knights’ charitable and community initiatives.

33 S Tyson Ave, Floral Park, NY 11001. Admission: $33.80 early, $44.15 race‑day. 9 a.m.–noon Oct. 25

Downtown Merrick becomes a festive fairground with 300 vendors, games, rides, food, crafts, and community fun. Hosted by the Merrick Chamber of Commerce, this two-day event draws thousands and features everything from handmade goods and gourmet snacks to carnival rides and inflatable slides. Entertainment includes live local bands, giveaways, and activities for all ages.

14 Merrick Ave., Merrick, NY 11566. Free admission. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 25–26

Trick-or-treat from decked-out trunks and shop from craft vendors at this Halloween event in East Setauket. Includes face painting, food trucks, and kids’ games. Families are encouraged to come in costume, with prizes for the most creative looks. The atmosphere is fun and festive, making it a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

465 Pond Path, East Setauket, NY 11733. Free admission. Noon–4 p.m. Oct. 25

The Village of Islandia invites residents to its annual Pumpkinfest at Memorial Recreation Field, across from Village Hall. This free, community-only autumn celebration offers pumpkin decorating, family games, and seasonal fun in a quaint, neighborhood setting. With a brief window of festivity, it’s a cozy gathering supporting local pride and connection.

1121 Old Nichols Rd, Islandia, NY 11749. Free admission (open to Islandia residents only). 12–2 p.m. Oct. 25

Kick off the holiday season with a festive shopping event featuring 50–75 craft and gift vendors at Field 8 of Eisenhower Park. Shoppers can find handmade holiday items, ornaments, winter accessories, and locally made treats while enjoying music and seasonal snacks. It’s the perfect place to support artisans and get into the holiday spirit.

1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554. Free admission. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Nov. 8–9