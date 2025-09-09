Ex-Nassau probation officer falsified records, had sex with probationer

An ex-Nassau County probation officer pleaded guilty to sleeping with a probationer he supervised and falsifying records related to her probation, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Matthew Albertson, 43, of Smithtown, pleaded guilty Monday, Sept. 8, to a felony charge for offering a false instrument for filing and a misdemeanor charge for official misconduct, Donnelly’s office said.

“Matthew Albertson’s actions were an abhorrent abuse of power and a slap in the face to integrity and fairness. When trust in the justice system is eroded, it casts a shadow over the important work done by so many professionals in Nassau County,” the DA said. “This guilty plea is a testament to my office’s commitment to maintaining public confidence in the system. Anyone who abuses their authority here will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Albertson is expected to receive a cap of six months in jail and five years of probation when he is sentenced. Donnelly’s office recommended a sentence of one to three years in prison.

Donnelly said that in August 2023 an attorney for the female probationer reported to county authorities that Albertson had engaged in a sexual relationship with her while she was under his supervision. The attorney provided screenshots of text messages and other supporting documentation alleging that the relationship began around November 2021 and continued through at least March 2022, the district attorney said.

An investigation by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office revealed that on at least nine separate occasions between January 2022 and August 2023, Albertson falsified case notes on drug tests, office visits and home visits concerning the probationer. The investigation also showed he had sex with her between December 2021 and March 2022 and provided her with money to purchase a car as well as roughly $8,000 for a car rental, manicures, food and other expenses.

The investigation also found inaccurate documentation and unprofessional, concerning communication between Albertson and the probationer.

On Feb. 12, 2022, the probationer had told Albertson through text messages that she feared she was suffering from a fentanyl overdose, Donnelly’s office said. Albertson allegedly told the woman to stay awake, wake up her mother and eat sugar, but did not seek medical assistance or emergency services for her.

After the incident, Albertson failed to report any drug use to the probation department, Donnelly said.

Albertson also allegedly made entries stating that the probationer had been drug tested at her home and at the Probation Department; however, the evidence revealed that no one from probation had administered a drug test to her while she was being supervised by Albertson, Donnelly’s office said.

He also officially documented that phone call check-ins, home visits and office visits were made on specific dates. Phone records and text messages between the defendant and probationer showed that these check-ins did not occur.

Albertson is due back in court on Nov. 14.

Donnelly’s office said if you believe that you or someone you know may have been victimized by Matthew Albertson, contact NCDA’s Public Corruption Bureau at 516-571-2100.