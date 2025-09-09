New Hyde Park-Garden City Park school board provides construction updates

The school year and construction projects are underway at New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District.

Superintendent Jennifer Morrison-Raptis provided an update on the district’s ongoing effort to install air conditioners in all classrooms alongside other various construction projects.

“We have air conditioners in almost every classroom,” Morrison-Raptis said. She said teachers and students were happy to see the units being installed, and she was glad the work was nearing completion with just a few additional classrooms needing units installed over the next few weeks.

Morrison-Raptis said Hillside Grade School had all air conditioners installed in every classroom but needed two minor adjustments. Manor Oaks School now has an AC unit in every classroom except for the psychologist’s office, and Garden City Park School will have all outstanding units installed within a few weeks.

The New Hyde Park Road School, however, is having a few additional issues because the school’s windows need to be adjusted, Morrison-Raptis said.

“Window AC units need window panel fabrication,” she said. “The current panels do not support air conditioners, so you have to take them out, and you have to put other materials in there so they will actually support an air conditioner. That’s what we’re waiting for from the manufacturer.”

Morrison-Raptis also addressed a handful of other construction projects that the district was finishing up as the school year began.

The gym at New Hyde Park Road School has had a new ceiling installed which is expected to be completed in three to four weeks. The administrative parking lot now has a fence to prevent children from running through it and gates to prevent parents from making U-turns when dropping off or picking up children, as the board said this was a safety hazard. New curtains have been installed in the stages at all the district’s schools

The superintendent then said two of the district’s assistant principals, Meghann Tedesco and Colleen Topping, have had slight modifications to their assigments.

Meghann Tedesco, the assistant principal at Hillside Grade School, is now also working at the Garden City Park School and Colleen Topping, the New Hyde Park Road School assistant principal, is now also working at Manor Oaks School.

The board also appointed a new teacher assistant, Maria Roy

The district’s next school board meeting is set for Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.