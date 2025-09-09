St. Peter of Alcantara to hold first food drive in Port Washington

St. Peter of Alcantara volunteers Donna Meth, Theresa Sembler, Carri Cheung, Gloria Grafer and Roxana Sienko are preparing for the church’s first food drive.

St. Peter of Alcantara Parish Social Ministry and Stop & Shop are hosting their first one-day food drive to support families in need in Port Washington.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 20, at Stop & Shop, 65 Shore Road, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Richard Law, a volunteer at St. Peter’s food pantry, is helping organize the event.

“There is an ongoing need to help the families in Port Washington,” said Law.

Volunteers will collect nonperishable food items and monetary donations. Items most needed include canned vegetables and fruits, tuna, sardines, pasta, tomato sauce, cereal, oatmeal, rice, beans, pancake mix, syrup, soups, cookies, granola bars, jelly, peanut butter, and cake or brownie mixes. Glass containers will not be accepted.

All donations collected during the drive will go directly to local families, helping to provide meals and support for those facing food insecurity.