Port Washington teen earns national recognition for policy, advocacy work

Brianna Ordonez, a senior at Paul D. Schreiber High School, has already built a resume that rivals the achievements of many young professionals.

At just 17, the first-generation student from Port Washington is carving a path as a scholar, advocate and aspiring policymaker — and she’s gaining national recognition along the way.

This summer Ordonez was selected as one of only 40 students nationwide for the Yale Women in Economics Program, a competitive initiative run through Seeds of Fortune. The program, which drew more than 700 applicants, provides mentorship, research experience and financial literacy training for young women of color interested in economics and policy.

“I didn’t even know opportunities like this existed for students like me,” Ordonez said. “It’s been life-changing.”

As part of the program, Ordonez conducted research on market failures and government regulation in public transit. Her work examined the environmental and economic consequences of deregulation in New York City’s transit system, an issue she said has reinforced her passion for ethical policymaking.

She presented her findings at the Yale School of Management in July, following months of online seminars and mentorship sessions with professors and financial experts.

Her acceptance into the program also came with a $2,000 scholarship, allowing her to spend a week on Yale’s campus in New Haven for the residential portion of the experience. There she connected with mentors from Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Ordonez’s work in economics is just one piece of a broader portfolio of accomplishments.

She previously interned under former state Assembly Member Gina Sillitti and on local political campaigns in Nassau County, helping increase voter registration and turnout. She has also been a member of the Queens District Attorney’s Student Advisory Council, where she worked on a public service announcement to address subway surfing, a dangerous trend among teens that has led to fatalities in New York City.

“Being in that room with people who shared my background and my aspirations showed me that policy isn’t just for adults in suits in Washington — it’s for us, too,” she said.

Ordonez’s leadership also extends into community service.

She co-founded First Generation Low Income Affinity, a student-led initiative designed to support immigrant families in Port Washington facing food insecurity. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships, the group has raised more than $5,000 to provide stability and access to education for children of immigrant households.

Her advocacy is deeply personal. The daughter of Ecuadorian immigrants, Ordonez said she has felt the weight of being a first-generation student — balancing school, extracurriculars, and caretaking responsibilities at home. She often helps to tutor her younger sister, cooks traditional family meals, and assists her parents, who work long hours.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I see it as a blessing,” she said. “I get to be the first in my family to pave this path and set an example.”

Ordonez has also expressed her voice through writing. At 15, she self-published a book of poetry, Freedom and Justice Portrayed Poetically, which explores themes of immigration, human rights and women’s equality. Available on Amazon, the collection reflects her community’s struggles while amplifying voices often overlooked.

Her work has led to recognition from selective civic organizations.

She was admitted into Civics Unplugged, a national youth leadership program with a 10% acceptance rate, and interned with the Institute for Youth in Policy, which accepts fewer than 8% of applicants. In both programs, she proposed policy solutions on housing and immigration while collaborating with students nationwide.

Despite her achievements, Ordonez is already looking ahead. She plans to study either political science or public policy in college, with the long-term goal of becoming an immigration attorney.

“I want to make sure policies are not just laws on paper but actually work to protect people, especially those in marginalized communities,” she said.

For Ordonez, who has spent her teenage years writing, researching, mentoring and serving, the work is just beginning.

“Youth voices matter,” she said. “We can create change now, not years from now. That’s what drives me.”

With her record of accomplishments and vision for the future, Ordonez has emerged as a powerful advocate for her community and a rising leader in New York and beyond.