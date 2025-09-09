2 arrested in $2.8M fraud linked to missing Old Brookville couple

Peishuan Fan (L.) and JuanJuan Zwang (R.) have been missing since March 30. A Roslyn man and Queens woman are facing federal bank fraud charges in connection with the couple.

Two people were arrested on federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $2.8 million this summer from a couple who disappeared from their Old Brookville mansion earlier this year, according to court documents.

Authorities identified the defendants as Yinye Wang, 36, of Roslyn and College Point, Queens, and Qiuju Wu, 55, of Flushing.

Prosecutors say the facts match the disappearance of Peishuan Fan, 48, and JuanJuan Zwang, 44, who were last seen at their Maria Lane home in Old Brookville on March 30. According to previous reports, Fan and Zwang had a meeting in Manhattan and had told their children they would be in Syracuse the following day. The couple was reported missing the following day by Nassau County police.

Wang and Wu are charged with bank fraud for conspiring to defraud the victims by submitting fraudulent documents to a bank, according to court documents.

Wang was arrested in California and released on bond, while Wu was arrested in Texas and is being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because she has no legal status in the United States, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. No court date has been set in the Eastern District of New York.

The complaint, unsealed Monday, Sept. 8, in federal court in Central Islip, does not name the victims but refers to them as “Victim-1” and “Victim-2.”

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendants orchestrated a scheme that transferred millions from the victims’ accounts.

On June 29, the bank account of one victim was converted to a “joint with rights of survivorship” account.

In the days that followed, more than $1 million was transferred to Wu’s account, followed by additional withdrawals and transfers totaling over $2 million.

On July 2, the second victim’s account was similarly altered, and $860,000 was transferred to a Wu-associated account. Prosecutors allege further withdrawals and transfers occurred in early July, with hundreds of thousands more moved into accounts tied to Wu and unidentified corporate entities.

According to police, more than $2 million was allegedly stolen from Fan and Zwang.

Authorities did not specify how Wang and Wu know each other, but the complaint says they “intentionally conspire[d] to execute a scheme” to commit bank fraud.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for Fan and Zwang. The search for the missing couple is ongoing.

The missing couple’s children, a 12-year-old and Yiwei Fan, a 20-year-old, have since returned to China.