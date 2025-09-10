Quantcast
Sponsored

Top Workplaces 2025 Spotlight: CN Guidance & Counseling Services

By Posted on
CN Guidance & Counseling Services has been named a 2025 Top Workplace of Long Island.
CN Guidance & Counseling Services

After more than 50 years serving Long Island, the secret is out:

  • A Top L.I. Workplace 7 years in a row?
  • Awesome coworkers and a meaningful job? 
  • Great benefits and generous PTO? 
  • Serving Nassau, Suffolk, and (soon) Queens? 

CN Guidance & Counseling Services is THE premier agency for behavioral health professionals of all levels.

Prescribers, nurses, clinicians, peers, administrative professionals and more CHOOSE US for our supportive environment and positive leaders.

We are a GROWING practice with careers in 60+ residential, clinical, and in-community programs. Take your next step at the home of the region’s first CCBHC and our new Community Crisis Center today.

Visit CNGuidance.org to learn more and apply now!

