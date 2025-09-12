5 Mineola student musicians selected for All-State Music Festival

Five Mineola student musicians have been selected to participate in the 2025 NYSSMA All-State Music Festival. (L.-R.) Mineola High School vocal music teacher Megan Messina, Sienna Marcial, Leah Anzalone, Sarah Geoghan, Shayan Dhar, Igor DeSouza and band director Marc Ratner.

School has only been back in session for a few days, but Mineola’s musicians are already securing top spots in state festivals.

Mineola Public School District congratulated the high school student musicians who were selected to participate in the 2025 New York State School Music Association All-State Music Festival, which will be held Dec. 4-7 in Rochester.

Mineola vocalists who will represent Mineola at the festival are Sarah Geoghan, a Soprano 1 performing with the Treble Choir, Sienna Marcial, an Alto 2, and Leah Anzalone, a Soprano 1, who were both selected as alternates.

The instrumentalists invited to attend include Shayan Dhar, who will play jazz tenor saxophone with the instrumental jazz ensemble. He was also selected as an alternate for jazz baritone saxophone. Igor DeSouza was selected as an alternate for jazz drum set.

More than 6,000 high school sophomores and juniors audition for All-State each year and only 600 are accepted statewide. To be accepted, students must receive a perfect score in a formal audition which includes performance of a solo and 13 scales and a sight-reading exam.

At the festival, the Mineola learners will rehearse and perform with nationally recognized conductors and selected students from throughout the state.

This experience offers them an unparalleled opportunity to learn and share knowledge with a vast array of talented musicians from a variety of regions and backgrounds.