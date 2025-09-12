7 perfect pets who can’t wait to be adopted

Meet this week’s adoptable pets who can’t wait to find their forever homes!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Arik’s world has been turned upside down, but this three-year-old fire survivor is facing his new life with quiet curiosity and courage. Once confined to the Happy Cat Sanctuary, he’s now learning that safety and comfort come with cozy nooks, trusted friends, and a steady supply of treats — which he loves! With gentle encouragement, Arik happily accepts ear rubs, surprising even himself with how much he enjoys affection. Though he’s FIV+, it’s simply a reminder of his past and doesn’t affect his happy, comfortable present.

*Senior Alert* At ten years old, Zalema has weathered more than her share of challenges. Once a resident of Happy Cat Sanctuary, this gentle FIV+ senior lost her safe haven in the devastating fire, but that heartbreak led her to a fresh start with us at Animal League America. Through it all, Zalema has carried herself with quiet grace and hopeful optimism that’s simply enchanting. For now, she’s happy to curl up in cozy cuddle piles with her feline friends, but she’ll gladly peek out to greet a kind visitor. Zalema is ready for a calm, compassionate family with older kids to help her write the next chapter of her life, one filled with warmth, love, and gratitude beyond measure.

One-year-old Paisley came from a Florida rescue this winter, and while we don’t know much about her life before she arrived as an older kitten, we do know she had very little experience around humans. Not a lot happened for this little one until she was introduced to other like-minded feline friends. That’s when the magic began for her. Human relationships are new for Paisley, so a slow approach goes a long way to making her feel comfortable. She’s certainly accepting her weight in treats and loves joining in on playtime. It’s enchanting to find how comfortable she is when she’s with her furriends, so a home with a confident cat will surely be the bridge to success we’re rooting for. If you have a cat who longs for cat companionship as much as she does, and older kids willing to give her the gentle handling that will build up her confidence, your home is the one we’ve all been waiting for!

Velveteen’s journey from outdoor survival to indoor safety has been nothing short of transformative. Rescued alongside her little family, this two-year-old mom finally found peace in our Feline Behavior & Long-Term Care Home, where she had the time and space to heal and decide how humans might fit into her life. With the support of her empathetic feline friends, Velveteen has found the courage to join playgroups, her wide, wondering eyes taking in this new chapter of safety and care. She’s still learning to trust, but every day brings new progress. Velveteen is ready for an experienced, patient home with older children who will guide her gently as she discovers what it means to truly belong.

Ruth is a seven-month-old Sato mix from Puerto Rico with a sweet spirit, a big heart, and a few lovable quirks. This special pup has some neurological differences that make her a bit mouthy at times, so she’s looking for an experienced, confident dog owner to help guide her with structure and love. She’ll do best in a home with older kids. If you’ve got a soft spot for unique pups and the know-how to help her thrive, Ruth is ready to be your loyal companion!

This striking boy with the unforgettable ears is Monte, a seven-month-old Terrier mix from Louisiana! Monte prefers a suburban home over an apartment and needs a patient owner to help him feel secure and showcase the lovable traits we know he has. He does well with older people, and we ask that all household members — including any other dogs — meet him before adoption. Monte would thrive with an experienced owner willing to continue his training and build his confidence. If Monte sounds like the perfect addition to your family, visit him today!

Meet Hudson, a loyal heart in search of stability. At just over a year old, Hudson has already been through so much — adopted and returned twice, through no fault of his own. Despite the ups and downs, this sweet boy still has so much love to give. This sweet Mountain Dog mix needs a little time to trust new faces, but once he does, he’ll be your most loyal companion. He adores ear scratches, treats, and strolls by your side — walking beautifully on leash. He even knows some basic commands and gets along well with other dogs! Hudson deserves a patient, experienced adopter who will give him the stability and love he craves. Could that be you?

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!