Carle Place welcomes students for new school year

On Sept. 2, the Carle Place School District proudly welcomed students and staff back for the start of the new academic year. The halls of Carle Place Middle/High School, Rushmore Avenue and Cherry Lane were filled with energy and anticipation as the school community came together to celebrate the beginning of a year of learning and new opportunities.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department, the Commissioner, and other community leaders participated in the first day of school activities. Their presence highlighted the strong partnerships that support Carle Place schools.

“It’s wonderful to see our students back and ready to embrace all the opportunities this school year has to offer,” said Superintendent of Schools Ted Cannone. “We are looking forward to a year filled with growth, achievement and success.”