East Hills considers speed signs, playground upgrades

The Village of East Hills Board of Trustees, Trustee Clara Pomerantz, Mayor Michael Koblenz and Trustee Emmanuel Zuckerman, discussed new speed signs and a new playground for the village.

The Village of East Hills is weighing the purchase of portable electronic signs designed to display drivers’ speeds in response to rising complaints about speeding and unsafe driving on village streets.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 9, Board of Trustees meeting, Security Aide Supervisor Jason Schwartz said the devices, made by All Traffic Solutions, could help deter reckless driving near stop signs, school bus stops and other problem areas.

“It’s going to measure your speed, and we have the ability to put messages, like ‘Drive carefully’ or ‘You’re going too fast,’” Schwartz said. “Anybody who passes one of these signs instinctively slows down.”

Mayor Michael Koblenz said the village is considering buying two signs, each mounted on a trailer, so they can be moved between neighborhoods. He said he has spoken with Nassau County Legislator Samantha Goetz about pursuing grant money to offset the roughly $50,000 cost.

Koblenz emphasized that the signs would not issue tickets or collect personal data.

“There’s no invasion of privacy. It’s just a deterrent,” he said.

The mayor compared the signs’ effect to parked police cars that cause drivers to brake even when no officer is inside.

“Your instinct is going to be to slow down,” he said.

Trustees said residents have long voiced frustration about motorists running stop signs and cutting off school buses. Koblenz added that past efforts, such as installing a speed bump near the village pool, have not fully solved the problem.

The board did not vote on the purchase but agreed to revisit the proposal once funding options are clearer.

Koblenz also highlighted another major project under consideration: a modernization of the village playground, including the possible addition of a splash pad. A presentation of proposals is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Trustee Emmanuel Zuckerman called the playground the “crown jewel” of the community, noting that younger families use it heavily.

“It has a tendency not to just be a playground,” he said, “but to draw people into the community and keep our village thriving.”

Early estimates put the cost of upgrades at more than $1 million, depending on equipment and whether the splash pad is included. Replacing the shuttered kiddie pool area is among the options being considered.

The village is also planning renovations to its theater and other community facilities, including the heating and air conditioning system at Village Hall, as part of a broader effort to modernize aging infrastructure.

The village will hold its annual shredding day on Saturday, Sept. 13, in the Park at East Hills parking lot. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the truck is full. Each resident may bring up to two boxes.