Floral Park-Bellerose celebrates new and seasoned staff at September board meeting

Floral Park-Bellerose School District celebrated the contributions of both new and long-standing employees during the board of education meeting on Sept. 10.
Superintendent of Schools Anthony Lubrano began the recognitions by formally welcoming 13 new staff members to the district.
“We are here to support you in a tightknit community that values education and has a strong sense of belonging,” Dr. Lubrano said.
The new faculty are Melanie Boccasini, Michael Caprino, Haley Celona, Gianna Cannavo, Stephanie Curatola, Alice DeSarno, Maria Endrich, Hope Mannion, Rachel Massone, Christopher Palmisano, Emma Parente, Kristen Rowe and Stephanie Xikes.
After extending a warm welcome to the newcomers, the board members shifted focus to celebrating staff milestones and years of service.
35 Years of Service
Christina Kingsley, Floral Park-Bellerose School
30 Years of Service
Elizabeth Kline, John Lewis Childs School
Marie Szabunka, John Lewis Childs School
25 Years of Service
Kimberly Barnett, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Daniel Cunneely, Administration
Kerrie Murray, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Candice Nagle, John Lewis Childs School
Amanda Norton, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Nicole Terranova-Clark, John Lewis Childs School
Brett Vasquez, John Lewis Childs School
20 Years of Service
Jennifer Pecorella, John Lewis Childs School
Michelle Ulzheimer, John Lewis Childs School
Theresa Valente, John Lewis Childs School
Marie Wells, John Lewis Childs School
15 Years of Service
Abby Ege, John Lewis Childs School
Eric Johnson, Administration
Jessica Palermo, John Lewis Childs School
Avelina Sanchez, John Lewis Childs School
10 Years of Service
Dina Dean, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Patrick Donoher, Transportation
Victoria Foley, John Lewis Childs School
Robert Lupfer, Transportation
Patricia Mancusi, John Lewis Childs School
Michelle Marin, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Marie Picardi, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Kathryn Schaeffer, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Five Years of Service
Brenda Bustamante de Cruz, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Susan Clifford, Administration Office
Nicole Demieri, Floral Park-Bellerose School
David Elyaho, Floral Park-Bellerose and John Lewis Childs School
Timothy Fox, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Rebeca Kim, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Nasim Pervaiz, John Lewis Childs School
Kristine Prestia, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Danielle Reinhardt, John Lewis Childs School
Beth Skar, Floral Park-Bellerose School
Megan White, Floral Park-Bellerose School
The staff recognitions concluded with Distinguished Service Resolutions for three retirees: Barbara Nash, teaching assistant; Virginia Coughlin, bus driver; and Tonina DelGiorno, teacher aide.