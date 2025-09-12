Floral Park-Bellerose celebrates new and seasoned staff at September board meeting

New staff are pictured with Superintendent Anthony Lubrano at the board of education meeting

Floral Park-Bellerose School District celebrated the contributions of both new and long-standing employees during the board of education meeting on Sept. 10.

Superintendent of Schools Anthony Lubrano began the recognitions by formally welcoming 13 new staff members to the district.

“We are here to support you in a tightknit community that values education and has a strong sense of belonging,” Dr. Lubrano said.

The new faculty are Melanie Boccasini, Michael Caprino, Haley Celona, Gianna Cannavo, Stephanie Curatola, Alice DeSarno, Maria Endrich, Hope Mannion, Rachel Massone, Christopher Palmisano, Emma Parente, Kristen Rowe and Stephanie Xikes.

After extending a warm welcome to the newcomers, the board members shifted focus to celebrating staff milestones and years of service.

35 Years of Service

Christina Kingsley, Floral Park-Bellerose School

30 Years of Service

Elizabeth Kline, John Lewis Childs School

Marie Szabunka, John Lewis Childs School

25 Years of Service

Kimberly Barnett, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Daniel Cunneely, Administration

Kerrie Murray, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Candice Nagle, John Lewis Childs School

Amanda Norton, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Nicole Terranova-Clark, John Lewis Childs School

Brett Vasquez, John Lewis Childs School

20 Years of Service

Jennifer Pecorella, John Lewis Childs School

Michelle Ulzheimer, John Lewis Childs School

Theresa Valente, John Lewis Childs School

Marie Wells, John Lewis Childs School

15 Years of Service

Abby Ege, John Lewis Childs School

Eric Johnson, Administration

Jessica Palermo, John Lewis Childs School

Avelina Sanchez, John Lewis Childs School

10 Years of Service

Dina Dean, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Patrick Donoher, Transportation

Victoria Foley, John Lewis Childs School

Robert Lupfer, Transportation

Patricia Mancusi, John Lewis Childs School

Michelle Marin, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Marie Picardi, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Kathryn Schaeffer, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Five Years of Service

Brenda Bustamante de Cruz, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Susan Clifford, Administration Office

Nicole Demieri, Floral Park-Bellerose School

David Elyaho, Floral Park-Bellerose and John Lewis Childs School

Timothy Fox, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Rebeca Kim, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Nasim Pervaiz, John Lewis Childs School

Kristine Prestia, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Danielle Reinhardt, John Lewis Childs School

Beth Skar, Floral Park-Bellerose School

Megan White, Floral Park-Bellerose School

The staff recognitions concluded with Distinguished Service Resolutions for three retirees: Barbara Nash, teaching assistant; Virginia Coughlin, bus driver; and Tonina DelGiorno, teacher aide.