Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club announces return of golf, pickleball outing

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club will honor Amy and Len Margolis at its 2025 golf and pickleball outing.

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club’s annual Alumni & Friends Golf and Pickleball Outing is set to return on Monday, Oct. 6, at Glen Head Country Club. This year, the club will recognize Amy and Len Margolis, owners of Le Joaillier Fine Jewelry, for their commitment to the club and its community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Len and Amy at this year’s outing,” said Melissa Rhodes, the club’s executive director. “Their continued generosity and genuine care for our kids and community make them truly deserving honorees.”

Len and Amy Margolis are the husband-and-wife duo behind Le Joaillier Fine Jewelry, a family-owned boutique that has served the Locust Valley community and Long Island’s Gold Coast for over four decades. Together, Amy and Len have built more than a business—they’ve created a trusted destination where relationships matter and excellence is a given.

Proceeds from the Golf and Pickleball Outing will directly benefit the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club’s mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need support most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

To learn more about the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club, visit its website www.GBBGC.org.