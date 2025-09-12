Mineola Mustangs Marching Band tunes up in the Poconos

About 123 members of the Mineola Mustangs High School Marching Band and Color Guard recently made music and memories at band camp in the Poconos.

Keeping with a decades-long tradition, the Mineola Marching Band launched its 2025 season in August with a six-day immersive camp at Camp Towanda in the Poconos.

About 123 student musicians and performers, along with their teachers, dedicated countless hours to rehearsing and perfecting every note and step of this year’s imaginative and intricate show.

Beyond the music, band camp offered team-building experiences and memorable activities, including the much-anticipated senior bonfire, that strengthened bonds among students and staff alike.

This year’s performance, “The Only Way Out,” transports audiences to a futuristic world where the wind musicians are trapped inside a red digital maze, controlled by the Color Guard and Percussion players. Their goal: to fight their way out, musically, of course, and escape the maze.

The Mineola Mustangs High School Marching Band will open its competition season on Sunday, Sept. 14 at Brentwood High School, with the season culminating at the New York State Field Band Conference Championships in Syracuse on Sunday, Oct. 26.