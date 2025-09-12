The Full Bavarian: Ompahfest returns on Sept. 21

Thousands are expected to fill Plattduetsche Park in Franklin Square on Sunday, Sept. 21, for the annual Ompahfest, the venue’s largest German heritage celebration of the year.

The daylong festival, held the day after the German-American Steuben Parade in Manhattan, will feature live music on three stages, traditional dancing, imported goods, raffles, contests, activities for children and classic German food and beer. Gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is $12 for adults, while children 12 and under are free.

“Ompahfest is our great kickoff to Oktoberfest,” said Matthew Buck, manager of Plattduetsche Park. “We have three different stages going all at the same time with live music, including several bands direct from Germany. Some of the same groups that march down Fifth Avenue during the parade will be performing right here the next day.”

This year’s lineup includes Bavarski, Johnny Koenig, die Spitzbuam, The Austrian Boys, Foehrer Musik Freunde and the Trachtenblaskapelle Ramsau, a visiting music group from Germany. Dancers in traditional attire will perform throughout the day, with audience participation encouraged.

Ompahfest has been a tradition for more than 50 years at Plattduetsche, one of Long Island’s oldest German-American establishments. The event’s origins are tied directly to the Steuben Parade, which has been celebrating German heritage in New York City for more than six decades.

“It’s basically our celebration after the parade,” Buck said. “The parade has been going on for more than 60 years and we’ve always marked the next day with a big gathering here at the park. What better way to celebrate German culture and heritage than with food, music and dancing?”

Plattduetsche Park transforms into a miniature Oktoberfest for the occasion. A massive tent, decorated with Bavarian colors and set up with long beer hall benches, can accommodate more than 1,000 guests. The venue’s pavilion, biergarten and sprawling grounds add to the festive atmosphere.

“The vibe in the park when you walk in and see this big tent set up, all the traditional beer hall benches under it and decorations throughout the park — it’s a real scene,” Buck said. “It’s something truly special.”

Ompahfest is known for drawing crowds in the thousands each year, and attendance continues to grow. Alongside the music and dancing, festivalgoers can shop with vendors selling imported goods, jewelry, clothing, and crafts. For children, there are games and activities designed to make the day family-friendly.

Food is a centerpiece of the event. Attendees can enjoy bratwurst, leberkäse, giant pretzels and other German specialties, paired with an extensive selection of beer. For many, the cuisine is an entry point into the culture.

“You don’t have to be German to enjoy Ompahfest,” Buck said. “That’s the beauty of it. What better way to share our heritage than through food, drink, entertainment and dancing? At Ompahfest, everybody’s German for the day.”

The festival’s timing also allows German-American communities and visitors to make the most of the season. Germany’s own Oktoberfest traditionally begins in late September and continues into early October. Hosting Ompahfest the day after the parade gives people the chance to celebrate without having to choose between events.

For Buck and the Plattduetsche staff, the festival represents both tradition and growth. Each year, new elements are added to the lineup while maintaining the authenticity that has kept generations of Long Islanders returning.

“We’re lucky because we’re growing every year,” Buck said. “We’re always adding more — more food, more drinks, more bands. The energy just builds and it’s a great way to bring people together.”

Plattduetsche Park, founded in the early 20th century as a gathering place for German immigrants and their descendants, has hosted countless cultural celebrations. Ompahfest, however, remains the crown jewel of its calendar.

“It’s absolutely our biggest celebration of the year,” Buck said. “It’s the day when we showcase German heritage in all its glory and everyone’s welcome to be part of it.”

Ompahfest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 21, at Plattduetsche Park, 1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square, beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is $12 for adults, and kids 12 and under are free. Venue and street parking are available. Visit www.parkrestaurant.com for more information, including band schedules and photos from past events.