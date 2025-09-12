Wantagh science educator earns statewide award

Known for her student-centered approach to science education, Wantagh High School physics teacher Samantha Gordon was recently selected as the 2025 recipient of the STANYS Excellence in Teaching Award for the high school level. It recognizes outstanding contributors to science education.

The award will be presented by the state Science Teachers Association at its 130th annual conference in November in Syracuse. After being nominated, Gordon had to complete an extensive application process, which included submitting her resumé, an explanation of her teaching style and practices, and photos of students engaged in lessons, and letters of recommendation from colleagues, students and parents.

Gordon, a 2008 Wantagh High School graduate, is in her 13th year of teaching at her alma mater. This year, she has 82 students among four classes – two each of Regents Physics and Advanced Placement Physics..

In her application, Gordon emphasized her teaching philosophy that prioritizes scientific literacy and practices, which she says are necessary skills for 21st-century learners.

Students learn physics through inquiry-based projects and real-world applications. She integrates hands-on engineering projects to create an engaging, dynamic and relevant experience for all students.

In a highly anticipated project every December, students build gingerbread houses, which are then subjected to wind forces from a leaf blower to test their durability.

Gordon is involved with STANYS as the director of the Nassau County chapter and is in her third year in the New York State Master Teacher program. She also belongs to STEP UP Physics and was recently selected as an education specialist for the state Education Department, in which she will work to write and review Regents exams.

Over the years, she has presented at STANYS and the National Science Teaching Association conferences on topics such as how to make science labs more student-driven, the Next Generation Science Standards and easing testing anxiety.

Gordon holds both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Adelphi University. Science is a popular topic of discussion in her house, as her husband is a chemistry teacher.

“I’m really honored,” she said of being selected for the STANYS award. “I share this with my students because I couldn’t do the things I do with them being ready to engage with all of my crazy ideas. I’m hoping to continue giving my students a meaningful experience in physics.”