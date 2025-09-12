Wheatley School students earn recognition in countywide art competition

Seven students from The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston School District, have been honored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County Student Art Competition for their creative work.

The recognized students – Zachary Trapani, Arista Zhang, Leanna Cai, Elena Rivera, Claudia Gonzales, Colin Aquilina and Lilliana McLaughlin – will have their artwork showcased at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County’s East Meadow Farm

during Family Fun Day in late September.

In addition, their work will be published in the 2025-2026 Gardening Calendar and Guide, which will provide home gardeners with daily information regarding best practices and research-based information.

As part of the competition, the students created artwork with a seasonal theme to be featured in a calendar for the community to enjoy. This process allowed the students to express their creativity and be inspired through the work on peers their own age.